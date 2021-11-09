WATCH: Italian Skier Whirls Around Snowy Swiss Peaks in 'Ultimate Run'

Freestyle skier Markus Eder has made what is being dubbed as one of the best ski films ever made. The 31-year-old Italian skier set his sights on pushing the fringes of three freeski disciplines. Over two seasons, Eder worked on his personal project which resulted in an ultimate top-to-bottom run. The video documented by Innsbruck-based company Legs of Steel shows the former Freeride World Tour champ manoeuvre through ice caves, slopes and crevasses in Switzerland’s Zermatt town. Launched on RedBull’s official YouTube page, the video takes viewers from the high peaks of Zermatt to the valley bottom of Luttach in a spectacle of ski mastery and cinematic excellence. From jumping off the high ice cliffs to steering through glacial blocks, one can see the ​multilingual skier flaunt his advanced skiing skills through the extremities of Swiss peaks. Eder scoots off into a glacial cave and smashes through a few icicles on entry, skiing the terrain park Klausberg. After having a bit of fun in the trees, he slid through the snow-covered frame and hitched a ride in the back of a lorry.

The run covers freeskiing styles at the highest level possible. The expansive variety of terrain helped Eder come up with some unique trickery as well. The Ultimate Run is a product gleaned from 109 days of skiing, artfully spliced together to give the feeling of one continuous descent. The Ultimate Run, all of 10 minutes, has been released via the principal sponsor Red Bull, and is attracting the best kind of plaudits from around the world.

Watch the complete film here:

As per Red Bull, speaking about what inspired the project, Eder said, “After winning the Freeride World Tour in 2019, I approached the guys from Legs of Steel media and they were on board right away. From then on, it wasn’t just my project, it was our project. I’ve always dreamt of finally showcasing all my skiing in one big flowy project. I love riding every discipline, so the ultimate run allowed me to bring it all together.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.