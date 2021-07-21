French artist Ben Cante’s death-defying rooftop stunt has left people terrified on the internet. Cante has dropped a video on his Instagram showing his demonstration of a Charlie Chaplin-esque piece of slapstick. In the video that has left everyone freaking out, Cante can be seen performing some risky stunts like building-to-building jumps, games on rooftops, and walking thin ledges with no safety equipment. He can also be seen doing push-ups on the edges of the roof leaving everyone stunned. However, the clip has not gone down with the users who are anxious about heights.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered over 83 thousand likes on Instagram. Netizens have showered the post with their comments. A user commented, “Love it, with the love for vintage cinema!” Another user wrote, “I really felt something bad was gonna happen..bro, you got my HBP rise” while a third user wrote, “Omg Snapchat bought me here. My heart skipped a beat with some of your moves”. Despite thousands of negative comments on his videos, Cante still enjoys a massive fan following on Social media.

Cante often shares such videos and leaves everyone stunned. Recently he shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen jumping on the roof ledges. While the video has a mesmerizing view of Paris city, Cante’s stunt has left everyone amazed. A user commented, “Amazing covering this video I like it and I miss this moment”. Another user wrote, “I’m getting all the adrenaline that my body needs, just watching your videos”. While a third user wrote, “U r crazy buddy”.

Cante isn’t the only ‘daredevil’ to perform such videos. Earlier, Russia’s Saint Petersburg-based daredevil made peoples’ hearts skip a beat by doing bungee jumping with cords attached to the piercings on his buttocks. In the video, the man can be seen jumping off from a height of about 50 feet from the roof of an abandoned warehouse. The video had gone viral on the internet.

