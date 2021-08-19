French Astronaut Shares Images of Venice from Space and they are Mesmerizing

Space exploration has not only given us insights into the vast universe surrounding us but has also mesmerised us with thousands of images of the celestial world and our planet as well. From time-to-time various images of our planet captured by space agencies, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have often amazed us all. Many astronauts using social media platforms often give us the opportunity to see the images of the various beautiful places on the Earth taken from space.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is presently aboard the ISS, recently showed a few beautiful images of Italy’s floating city Venice. Pesquet often shares mesmerising snaps of Earth taken from space. In his recent post the European Space Agency astronaut posted several photographs of the historic city after the Italian authorities placed a ban on cruise ships entering Venice’s historic centre.

Supporting the ban in his post, the French aerospace engineer in a detailed Instagram post wrote the ‘unsung heroes’ of this iconic city are the ‘thick wooden planks. “Most of us know it for its watery canals, bridges and melodic gondoliers but the unsung heroes of Venice are actually thick wooden planks”. The 43-year-old further elaborated on the challenges including climate change and human movement among others the city is currently facing.

See them here:

Ever since being shared some 19 hours ago, Pesquet’s post has gone viral on social media. His latest images have garnered more than 86,000 likes on the photo-video sharing platform. Meanwhile, netizens used a slew of emojis and appreciative words while reacting to the post.

Italy recently banned large cruise ships from entering into the historic city in order to protect its ecosystem and heritage. Italian authorities approved a ban on cruise ships entering the city’s Giudecca canal after years of protests from residents and others to protect the floating city from the downsides of mass tourism, BBC reported.

