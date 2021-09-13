French Astronaut Shares Photo of What Solar Panels Look Like in Space

Space has always left netizens impressed with its eye-catching sights. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and various other organisations, astronauts and scientists keep sharing mesmerising pictures of outer space. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is quite known on social media for his ‘never seen before’ images of outer space, has once again shared some mesmerising clicks. The French astronaut is currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), and from the location, he shared a close-up picture of the service module’s solar panels.

The pictures of the panels have left netizens amazed. Sharing the fascinating click, Pesquet informed that he was almost 400 km away from the ground. Referring to the close-up of the Russian service module’s solar panels, the French astronaut wrote, “Strange shapes but not CropArt: sometimes beauty is closer than 400 km below."

The click features shiny blue-hued boxes that look extremely eye-captivating, while another image, which has been taken from a different angle, reveals solar panels. The post, since it went online, has racked up more than 37,000 likes and a bunch of comments. While many were impressed with the beauty of the solar panels, one of the users wrote, “Wish we all would use more of this technology.”

Pesquet’s feed is loaded with snaps of outer space that will leave you mesmerised. The astronaut enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and stays connected with his followers through his posts. A few days back, he had shared a couple of artistic pictures from above the Mexico/Southwest USA. In the caption, he wondered how sometimes, something artistic comes out of a very practical purpose. He further wrote, “Agricultural shapes and colors: Mexico/southwest USA edition! Circles, squares, (salt) mines, and irrigation are not meant to be pretty from up close, but they dazzle us from above and at a giant scale.”

Pesquet has successfully brought spectacular sights from outer space to our smartphones.

