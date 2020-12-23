French Beatboxers' Viral Rendition of Scam 1992's Title Song Wins Love of Indians

Beatboxing is the art of creating sound of musical instruments from your mouth, lips and voice. If you have appreciation for this art form, then this video of French beatboxers recreating a track is for you.

French beatboxing group Berywam has recreated the catchy opening track of Sony LIV's 'Scam 1992' and it is brilliant. Sharing the video on their Instagram handle, the group said, "For all our Indian Family. Cover of SCAM 1992 Hope you'll like it."

They also congratulated the musician, Achint who has created the amazing track. In the video, the group of four beatboxers can be seen recreating the theme song. Their talent shows as they perfectly create the Scam 1992 theme song with beatboxing.

Posted early in December, the video has been liked by over 9 lakh times so far. Fans of the beatboxers from India are commenting on the video.

Among others, Anjali Barot, an actor who worked in the show commented with a fire emoji after seeing the video. An Instagram user from India said, "India.... I've always loved all your videos, keep doing the best." Another one said, "Bro I am from India, very good talent so sweet beat boxing."

Commenting on the video, a beatboxer named Harsahib Singh Sodhi said that music is what united them all. "Big Ups! @berywam," he said.

The group has over 8 lakh followers on Instagram and often share videos of recreation of songs with their fans. In 2016, the group won French Beatbox Championship. In 2018, the group went on to become Beatbox Battle World Champion.

Its members are Fabian Quèzac, Loїc Barcourt, Loїc Palmiste and Walid Baali. They perform different functions in order to create beatbox music. While Fabian called Beatness is the bass voice of the group, Loїc Barcourt (Rythmind) is responsible for the rhythm of the song. The beatboxer Loїc Palmiste also called Beasty replaced MB14 in 2018 who used to imitate musical instruments. Walid aka Wawad specialises in the musicality part.

The artform beatboxing was used by a former Buddhist monk in August 2020. Yogetsu Akasaka, a Japanese musician, used his music to deliver teachings of Buddhism to people. As a monk, he used to oversee funeral services and also used to work as a musician. He got this idea when his work suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.