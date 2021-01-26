French Cyclist Works His Way Up 768 Steps in Just 30 Minutes Without His Feet Touching the Ground

Walking up the stairs can be quite a challenge when the destination lies 33 floors ahead. But imagine doing it on a bicycle, without ever letting your feet touch the floor. A French cyclist and mountain biker in Puteaux managed to complete this seemingly impossible task last week. Reuters posted a video of the of the impressive challenge on their Twitter and YouTube accounts. The challenge was performed at Trinity Tower, a newly opened skyscraper overlooking the beautiful views of the city.

Aurelien Fontenoy ascended the 768 steps of Trinity Tower in Puteaux, France in just 30 minutes. He hopped the whole way on his bike and his feet never touched the ground. The video opens with him sailing down the lobby of the building on his bicycle. Then he does a bike-hop and lands onto the stairs. There are people cheering and clapping in the background. Cameras follow him as deftly manages to use the tyres of the bike instead of his feet and does little bunny-hops on each of the steps. He is semi-standing on the bike during the whole time.

He rides the bike regularly when comes to a landing and makes curves towards the next flight of stairs.

When he finally reaches the top, he finally puts his feet on the floor and lifts the bike up in the air over his shoulders.

His exhaustion and excitement is clearly evident in the video. He then addresses the camera and talks about it in French.

“It was incredibly long. I thought it would never end when I was inside, the more I climbed floors, the more pain I felt, especially in the shoulders, under my feet, everywhere,” he said. He added that in addition to the physical strain, the challenge was quite mentally exhausting as well. He called the movements as “repetitive and robotic” which made him forget how far ahead he was or how much of the way was still left. but he added how happy he was to actually finish this task. the last metal staircase, which led to the roof, was very steep and slippery. He said there was no room for mistake but he still managed to do it.

WATCH: French cyclist Aurelien Fontenoy took 30 minutes to work his way up 768 steps without his feet touching the ground in a challenge for a charity 🚴 pic.twitter.com/oBamoXcfAT — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2021

While the publication said this extraordinary challenge was carried out for a children’s charity who cares for those unable to finance their serious illnesses, they did not reveal the name of the charity.

The cyclist who now has a very successful YouTube channel has been training since the age of eight. He has won three major titles in his childhood and teen years three times junior world champion, twice European junior champion and three times vice-senior world champion.