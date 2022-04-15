French Dancer Grooves to Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' in a Viral Video

A number of Indian songs and jingles have become popular across the world, all thanks to social media. Weeks ago, the catchy song Kacha Badam by Bhuban Badyakar took the internet by storm. Dancers from across the globe grooved to its catchy tune, making it a hit on Instagram. And how can we forget the girl who danced at New York’s Times Square? In a viral video, a girl is seen dancing to Badshah’s song at New York’s Times Square, and eventually, a number of onlookers joined her. The latest dance clip that will leave you awestruck is of french dancers, who are seen grooving to Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 2021 film, Sooryavanshi.

In the viral clip, Jika, who is the leader of the French dance troupe, is seen performing the dance in an empty stadium. There is no doubt that Jika has always amazed Indians with his Instagram videos. The dancer often shakes a leg at Bollywood music. Posting the clip, he captioned it, “Tip Tip vibes.”

Tip Tip Barsa Paani’s original version was a part of 1994 film Mohra, starring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar. The reprise version of the song was a part of 2021 film Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay along with Katrina Kaif. The peppy track has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, while the lyrics of the song have been penned down by Anand Bakshi.

When the video opens, Jika is seen performing some steps all by himself. Eventually, when the chorus of the song comes, he swiftly shifts and joins a group of people, who are seen standing in a line. Together they performed the hook step, and in oh so perfect sync. So far, the clip has amassed 183 thousand views along with an array of reactions from his followers.

Watch video:

“Wonderful performance bro,” an Instagram user wrote, while another said, “Dopeness.” “You man, you are awesome,” a third comment read on the post. Previously, Jika uploaded a video of himself dancing to the song, Dil Dooba.

