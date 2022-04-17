French Dancer's Bharatanatyam on 'Snehithane Snehithane' Leaves Netizens Spellbound

The beauty of music knows no boundaries because it connects hearts and souls, beyond cultures, languages, nationalities, and races. And time and again social media has brought forth many such stories, where music has connected two completely different cultures. Undeniably, when it comes to the peppy, upbeat Indian music, even foreigners can’t resist but shake a leg.

However, a French dancer has raised the bar high even for Indians and has taken things to a whole new level after he tried Bharatnatyam. Very often we have seen people performing fusion dance, but this video going viral is extremely amusing, as it adds freshness to those monotonous viral hook steps in trending Instagram reels.

On Instagram, the dancer, Jika, is well known for performing Indian songs at some of the most iconic places. But on Friday, Jika set the internet ablaze after he dropped his video wherein he is performing Indian classical dance, which requires years of practice to ace it, with choreographer Shanti Pouyet and Emile Raj. All three of them can be seen performing a fusion choreography, out in an open garden, to a mashup version of Snehithane Snehithane from the 2000 hit Tamil film Alaipayuthey featuring R Madhavan and Shalini. The song was composed by music legend AR Rahman.

Needless to say, his fans and followers were elated to see him making efforts to learn a difficult classical dance form. While several people commented on his form and zeal to learn, many even flooded the comments section with requests. One user lauded Jika while urging him, “You should wear mundu next time.” For those who don’t know, mundu is a traditional garment worn around the waist by men in South Indian states. Another user wrote, “Oh [my] god that’s amazing good work… We expect many more videos.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcVYhyBFR8L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Well, this isn’t the first time that Jika is shaking his legs to an Indian song. His Instagram timeline is flooded with videos where he can be seen showcasing his acting prowess, and among those, you will find a couple of videos wherein he is grooving to popular Bollywood songs. In one of the videos he can be seen acing the hook steps of Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise, and Halamithi Habibo from Beast.

What are your views about Jika’s dancing skills?

