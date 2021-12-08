French Daredevil Completes Slackline Walk 264 Feet Above Ground in Brazil

There was an astonishing sight in the skies of Brazil over the weekend. A French highline walker completed a 500-meter slackline walk, 264 feet above the ground in Rio de Janeiro. In his first attempt, Nathan Paulin crossed Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill. The daredevil slowly progressed on a line, in a breathtaking feat watched by cheering crowds with the picturesque Sugar Loaf mountain in the backdrop. Attached by a strap to a safety lanyard, the trapeze artist and balance athlete is seen carefulling inching along a slackline, a flat webbing similar to a tightrope, as onlookers watch from below with a bated breath. Views of the beach beneath the bridge made the spectacle a visual delight.

Watch the awe-inspiring video posted by Sky News here:

A French daredevil crossed between Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro on a bridge of webbing - known as a slackline.Nathan Paulin's stunt took place at an altitude of 80m (264ft) and covered a total distance of 500m (0.3 miles).https://t.co/ykoGZGdRPI pic.twitter.com/uYNLzvsJfm — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 5, 2021

The difference between slacklining and tight rope walking is the material used. Also the tension is reduced while slacklining. Similar stunts were performed by Nathan in many parts of the world. Recently, he crossed 670m between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero Square in Paris. The lofty heroics started at the first floor of the Iron Lady and ended at Theater National de Chaillot.

The stomach-churning stunt was part of “Les Traceurs” project which aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues.

In 2017, Paulin had walked across France's River Seine on a tightrope on Heritage Day. While suspended 200 feet up in the air, Nathan attempted the daring stunt. He slacklined from the Eiffel Tower all the way to Trocadero Square. His actual run, which was flawless, was the first crossing of this length ever in an urban environment. The event was part of a telethon to raise money for research into rare diseases.

In April 2016, Nathan along with another adventurer Danny Mensik, completed the longest slackline covering over one kilometer. Here is the record-breaking slackline walk and the longest balancing act ever.

As per Nathan’s website, he started slacklining in 2011. The activity combines intense concentration and body control and Nathan derives his true inner peace from it. Nathan holds about 10 world records and continues pushing the limits of this sport. His main motivation is the quest for unexplored locations and the aesthetics of these sites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.