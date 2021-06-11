French Health Ministry's Vaccination Ad Campaign is Bringing Hope to People. Here's Why

Governments of several nations around the globe have taken serious and dedicated movements to boost the inoculation drive. Various ad campaigns by health institutions are being introduced to promote vaccines. Renowned celebrities and popular brands have come forward to encourage people to get vaccinated. All of the beautifully produced vaccine campaigns are to revive faith in the world that life can be back to the way it was before the pandemic if the entire population is immunized against COVID-19. The health ministry in France has started a campaign to disseminate the uncertainty around vaccines. The Ministry of Solidarity and Health has been sending out a positive message that evokes a sense of hope. The latest video that has been circulating around the web is a part of the drive. Shared by the official Twitter handle of the ministry, the new clip features people waiting to get jabbed.

It shows that there is a sense of joy and enthusiasm after they receive their vaccine shot. The best part of the video is the end which is touching the hearts of millions worldwide. One can see that once again people are living their life and enjoying carefree just how it was before the outbreak of the deadly virus. Public spaces including offices, colleges, theatres, and stadiums have opened their doors after people have been vaccinated.

Shared on June 9, the heartwarming clip has collected over a million views on the micro-blogging site. It has resonated with lakhs of netizens who have lauded the government and the ministry’s vision and efforts in encouraging vaccination. The caption along the clip reads, “With each vaccination, life begins again. Let’s all get vaccinated now.”

À chaque vaccination c’est la vie qui reprend. Faisons nous tous vacciner maintenant. pic.twitter.com/pd5n1dWPGE— Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) June 9, 2021

The launch of one of the earliest advertising campaigns was announced by Olivier Veran, Minister of Solidarity and Health on March 6. The advertising campaign is aimed at supporting the government’s stimulation of the roll-out of vaccination across the nation. The United States first started an advertising campaign to enforce the respect of barrier gestures on February 25. Elton John and Michael Caine are a few of the most influential celebrities who are trying to convince the public in the United Kingdom of the effectiveness and reliability of vaccines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here