French Judge Orders Eviction of 'Noisy' Frogs from 'Historic' Pond after 9 Years of Legal Battle

In a bizarre judgment against ‘noisy’ frogs in a pond at the Grignols village in France, the French courts have ruled to evict the grenouilles (frogs) de Grignols, from a pond.

After a long legal battle that lasted for more than 9 years, Michel and Annie Pecheras, residents of Gringnols village, have been ordered to drain the 300-square-meter pond which is home to the amphibians as they create so much noise during the mating season that it could be measured up to 63 decibels from a neighbors’ house.

The pond is on the couple’s property in Gringnols village, about 70 miles east of Bordeaux with a total population of 587 residents. Pecherases’ neighbor Jean-Louis Malfione first filed the complaint in 2012, supported by a bailiff and witnesses to the loud noise which he claims that reaches 63 decibels when recorded from the open window of his bedroom.

Owner Michel Pecheras while talking to journalists claimed that Malfione has never raised any concerns with them and said that he re-excavated this pond and moved it from his neighbor’s property 12 years ago. He also alleged that Malfione had complimented the pond then and also asked about the excavation work because he wanted to create a pond of his own too.

Now, the Pecheras have been served a notice period of 90 days to drain the ‘historic’ pond.

Meanwhile, some environmental groups are opposing the judge and argue that draining the pond would harm at least six protected frog species in France according to The Association Cistude Nature, reports the Guardian.

Environmental groups like Societe pour l’Etude et l’Amenagement de la nature dans le Sud-Ouest are campaigning to save the protected frog species hoping to convince the public with a petition which has collected more than 94,000 signatures in two days.

Societe pour l’Etude et l’Amenagement de la nature dans le Sud-Ouest is in process of appealing to the highest court in France, the cour de cassation.

The case has been jumping back and forth between local and regional courts for the last nine years before it was upheld by a Bordeaux judge. The Société pour l’Étude et l’Aménagement de la

Nature Dans le Sud-Oues also appealed to rescue and save the frogs before the pond was destroyed but it failed.