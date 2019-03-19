English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Minister Names Cat 'Brexit' After She 'Meows To Be Let Out, Then Stays Put'
'He wakes me up with this meowing to be let out, then stays put,' France's EU Minister Nathalie Loiseau said of the indecisiveness nature of her cat.
(Cat image for representation only.)
Loading...
'Brexit' has become more than just a buzz word now, as it has moved on from being just the act of Britain leaving the European Union, to becoming a cultural phenomenon in itself.
And while it has inspired several jokes, France's EU Minister has taken it to the next level by naming her cat 'Brexit' owing to its indecisive nature.
Speaking to French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, Nathalie Loiseau, who is in charge of France’s preparation for Britain’s depature, said, ‘He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out.
Loiseau said ‘And then when I open the door he stays in the middle, undecided, and then gives me evil looks when I put him out.
Loiseau is set to be the top candidate for Emmanuel Macron’s party in the upcoming European Parliament elections, where she will go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen. She has also been critical of the Brexit move, and said “No deal would be better than a bad deal”.
Her comment about the same comes after the British Parliament narrowly rejected leaving the European Union without an exit agreement last week.
However, Loiseau is not the only EU minister to make a joke on Brexit this week. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte compared Theresa May to the 'Black Knight' from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In the movie, the Knight continues fighting despite having one of his limbs chopped off one, by one, pretending like nothing is wrong.
‘She reminds me occasionally of that character from Monty Python where all the arms and legs are cut off but he then tells the opponent: ‘Let’s call it a draw.’ he was quoted saying.
For everyone who's not seen the movie, here it is, summed up.
And while it has inspired several jokes, France's EU Minister has taken it to the next level by naming her cat 'Brexit' owing to its indecisive nature.
Speaking to French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, Nathalie Loiseau, who is in charge of France’s preparation for Britain’s depature, said, ‘He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out.
Loiseau said ‘And then when I open the door he stays in the middle, undecided, and then gives me evil looks when I put him out.
Loiseau is set to be the top candidate for Emmanuel Macron’s party in the upcoming European Parliament elections, where she will go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen. She has also been critical of the Brexit move, and said “No deal would be better than a bad deal”.
Her comment about the same comes after the British Parliament narrowly rejected leaving the European Union without an exit agreement last week.
However, Loiseau is not the only EU minister to make a joke on Brexit this week. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte compared Theresa May to the 'Black Knight' from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In the movie, the Knight continues fighting despite having one of his limbs chopped off one, by one, pretending like nothing is wrong.
‘She reminds me occasionally of that character from Monty Python where all the arms and legs are cut off but he then tells the opponent: ‘Let’s call it a draw.’ he was quoted saying.
For everyone who's not seen the movie, here it is, summed up.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai and Kia Invest $300 Million in Ola, Focus on Smart Mobility Solutions
- IPL 2019: Five First Time Overseas Players to Watch Out For
- Twitter Titters: Police Use Pepper Spray On Crowd, Wind Blows It Back on Officers' Faces
- Xiaomi Redmi Go India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Apple Silently Updates iPad Lineup with New iPad Air And iPad Mini; Prices Start Rs 34,900
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results