French Model Earns Rs 4 Crore A Year By Talking To Strangers

A story of a French OnlyFans model who earns a fortune just by talking to people has created a buzz on the Internet. Not many would disagree that it reminded us of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Dream Girl. Among the many requests that she receives from mostly British men, the common one is to talk ‘dirty’ to them in her typical French accent.

According to a report by Daily Star, 31-year-old Lily Lecerf makes around Rs 4 crore by talking to them. Lily told the online portal that although she does receive a lot of explicit requests, most young men just want to hear her voice. “These men pay me to read things; it can be naughty stuff but honestly, they want me to say just anything in my natural French accent. I think my accent sounds awful but they seem to love it,” said Lily.

Top showsha video

<b>Latest Buzz News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>