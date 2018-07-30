French or Not, The Hacker Who Trolled TRAI Chief Over Aadhaar Is A Fan of 'Mr Robot'



The eponymous Twitter account of ‘Elliot Alderson’ shot to illicit fame over the weekend after the anonymous micro-blogger displayed his hacking skills at the expense of RS Sharma, the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Association of India.Sharma, who had posted his Aadhaar number on Twitter with an open challenge to hackers, got severely trolled after hacker ‘Elliot Alderson’ posted a series of personal information linked to Sharma on the same tweet thread.The tweet-cident went viral on social media and beyond, raising serious questions about the validity of UIDAI’s claims that everyone’s Aadhaar data was safe.But apart from fear, the hacking also generated an interest in the anonymous hacker. Who is ‘Elliot Alderson’? The name must surely have rung a bell for those familiar with the mainstream American TV-drama-scape. Elliot Alderson was the name of the protagonist on the US drama series ‘Mr Robot’.The award-winning role, essayed by Rami Malek, depicted a delusional cyber-hacker who manages to bring about a national economic crash by hacking into the corporation he himself works for.The name is not all that the hacker stole from the show. A look at the Twitter account revealed that the profile and cover pictures were also from the TV Show. The word ‘F-Society’, the name of the anarchist hacking organization bent on bringing about chaos in the social and economic order of society depicted in the series, appears several times.Many in Indian media have speculated that the hacker is French. This is largely because the alleged Alderson claims to be French in his Twitter bio. ‘Alderson’ may be French but the organisations on his ‘watch list’ do not contain any French companies.However, two Indian entities - the failed ‘Kimbho’ app owned by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali and UIDAI, were mentioned in their bio. Why would a French hacker focus on Indian apps like Kimbho? Social media was full of theories. In fact, someone followed the hacker’s tweeting patterns and came up with this nugget:But Indian or French, ‘Alderson’ has surely managed to capture public imagination with his stunt.After hacking Sharma’s UID and posting information about him on Twitter, 'Alderson' has now offered to hack Narendra Modi’s UID.Sharma, who is a staunch supporter of Aadhaar, had posted his details in answer to a Twitter user challenging him to make his Aadhaar details public. Sharma had challenged hackers to try and ‘harm’ him using the unique Aadhaar number.Within just two days, Sharma’s personal details including his phone number and bank account details were all over Twitter. The TRAI chairman has however denied that the leaks had anything to do with the UID being made public.