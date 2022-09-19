French Spiderman? This Man Climbed a 48-storey Skyscraper to Celebrate His 60th Birthday

To celebrate his 60th birthday, Alain Robert, a French solo climber who is often referred to as French Spiderman, once again scaled the 48-storey Tour TotalEnergies building in Paris. With no ropes or harness, Robert climbed the 613-feet structure in a red outfit and can be seen raising his hands after successfully reaching the top in a video shared on Reuters’ official Twitter account.

The tweet read, “Alain Robert climbed the 48-story Tour TotalEnergies building in Paris to celebrate his 60th birthday. ‘I want to send people the message that being 60 years old is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,’ he said.”

With just a bag of chalk powder and a bottle of water, he took 60 minutes to reach the top. But Robert does this for more than just the adrenaline rush. He wants to let people know that 60 is just a number. People can still be fit, stay active, and do everything they want, even after hitting a certain age.

Talking to Reuters after the climb, Robert said, “I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolizes retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch.”

He also aims to raise awareness about the need to take action against climate change.

Robert began training for his climbing career in 1975 on the cliffs of Valence in Southern France. He quickly became a top climber after he took up solo climbing in 1977.

So far, the French Spiderman has climbed over 150 structures around the world, including France’s Eiffel Tower, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. However, since he is a solo climber, he does so without proper safety measures and often without the prior permission from authorities.

