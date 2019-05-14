English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Town Offers $2,250 Reward To Anyone Who Can Crack Mysterious Rock Inscription
Although the inscription is a clutter of symbols and letters, pictures including that of a sailing boat and two dates, 1786 and 1787, might provide a clue.
Although the inscription is a clutter of symbols and letters, pictures including that of a sailing boat and two dates, 1786 and 1787, might provide a clue.
If you are good at solving puzzles, it might be time to put your skills to use and earn some money. A French town is offering a $2,250 (over 1.5 lakh rupees) reward to anyone who can decipher a centuries-old inscription on a big rock.
The mystery message was discovered a few years ago on a large rock partially submerged along the Atlantic coast in Plougastel-Daoulas in the Finistere region of Brittany in northwest France.
"This inscription is a mystery and it is for this that we are launching the appeal," AFP quoted Veronique Martin, who is “spearheading the search for a code-cracker,” as saying.
Although the inscription is a clutter of symbols and letters, pictures including that of a sailing boat and two dates, 1786 and 1787, might provide a clue.
"These dates correspond more or less to the years that various artillery batteries that protected Brest and notably Corbeau Fort which is right next to it," Martin said.
The authorities are seeking the help of linguists, historians, academics, students, and even common people to solve the mystery. Parts of the inscription read: "ROC AR B... DRE AR GRIO SE EVELOH AR VIRIONES BAOAVEL... R I OBBIIE: BRISBVILAR... FROIK...AL".
"There are people who tell us that it's Basque and others who say it's old Breton, but we still have not managed to decipher the text," Dominque Cap, the mayor of Plougastel-Daoulas, told AFP.
