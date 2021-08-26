French Widower Finds Decaying Remains of Young Kids On His Property

A French widower has reportedly found decaying remains of three young kids at his home while he was clearing the property following the sudden death of his 44-year-old wife from cancer on August 10. The man, 41, informed the local authorities after the initial macabre discovery of a child’s body in a locked cabinet at his home.

According to reports, the Police reached the location and discovered two other sets of decaying remains inside bags, apart from two kitchen knives, in a shed from a different part of the property. In a technical examination on-site, the three remains were found in plastic bags and wrapped in clothes.

The incident took place at a commune of Mezeray in the Sarthe department in the region of Pays de la Loire in north-western France. The couple had a property within the commune.

As per the reports of a France-based news channel, BFMTV, the advanced state of decomposition of the three remains may make it impossible to determine whether the decaying remains are of newborns, infants, or are fetuses. Currently, it is also unclear if they are linked to the man and his spouse in any way.

On August 24, Tuesday, a public prosecutor announced that an investigation will be carried out to determine what really happened. The remains have been sent for postmortem examination to determine the death cause for each of the remains.

The public prosecutor said, “The investigation in the case will also help uncover the identity of the children’s parents and no hypothesis has been ruled out at this stage”.

The police interrogated the male and several relatives and neighbours in the commune over the discovery of the remains. As per the reports, the couple had no children but the woman had two children from a previous relationship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here