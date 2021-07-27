French YouTuber Recreates Olympic Events in Viral Prank Video

​The ongoing Olympics have grabbed everyone’s attention. People all over the world are counting the medals earned by their countries in the ongoing Summer Games. While people all around the globe are enthusiastic about the games, some seem to be more excited than others. French Youtuber Remi Gaillard is one among them as he is doing weird things on street. With more than 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Remi is famous for his prank videos. In the latest video that he posted a few days ago, he is trying some Olympic moves on unsuspected random people in public.

In the video, Remi can be seen dressed in an Olympic competitor’s outfit, going to strangers at random, and performing stunts. He does various things like suddenly jumping on people’s backs, picking up people’s things without their permission and throwing items like a hammer, stopping a car on the road, taking the LED baton from a traffic policeman’s hand, and running away with it. The funny video caught people’s attention and has already got over two million views.

People seem to have really enjoyed the stunts that the YouTuber has performed. The video received a lot of comments. While one said, “The return of the king," the other wrote, “I love that he doesn’t even tell the people it’s a prank, he just runs." Another user commented, “How many times has this guy been punched in all these years? Incredible sacrifice for 2 minutes of comedy gold!”

The title of the video read Olympics (Remi Gaillard), while the description of the video was Olympics: The GOAT is back. The video that Remi posted before this one was four months back, named Fox Vs Hunter, with his name in brackets. Remi gets a lot of appreciation from his supporters and that can be clearly seen in the views his videos get. The content that he creates is a great stress buster and a channel is an amazing place for anyone who wants to laugh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here