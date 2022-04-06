Frequent Flyer Suggests Parents Do This To Make Their Kids Stop Crying on Flights

We often face issues with our ears when an aeroplane takes off. As the aircraft gains altitude, our ears often get blocked due to the high air pressure. It is normally temporary and despite some discomfort initially, our ears get back to normal so we do not think much about it.

However, have you imagined how terrifying it would be for kids when they experience this on a flight? They do not understand what is going on and start crying as a result. Children crying on a flight can be a little bothersome to other passengers. However, as a relief to them, a frequent flyer has some suggestions on how to make children stop crying on flights.

According to a report in the Daily Star, people were sharing several hacks related to travelling on a plane on the social media site Reddit and a frequent flyer came up with ideas to stop children from crying.

“We all know that you should suck on a sweet or chew gum to stop our ears from popping upon take off. But that trick doesn’t work when the kids are infants – but if you bring a dummy it could help,” he said.

The frequent flyer said that parents should take a pacifier for the children, like a plastic sucking toy, with them. Before getting on the flight, they can put something sweet like sugar in it. As soon as the baby starts crying because of the ears getting blocked, the toy should be put in their mouth.

Due to the sweet taste, they will suck it faster so that their ears will open automatically, which will stop their crying as well.

