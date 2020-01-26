Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Fresh 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme Has Everyone Signing Up

Dolly Patron, American singer-songwriter, with a single Instagram post has kicked off the meme trend which features four versions of you, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 26, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Fresh 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme Has Everyone Signing Up
Image credits: Instagram/Kerry Washington/The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.

The year is 2020. Myspace is dead.

You go to Facebook only to stalk your friends from school, and roll your eyes at your aunt's far-right wing posts and how 'kids these days' are messing everything up, and climate change isn't real. You scroll through 'Watch' until you're struck that you're wasting your time and close the app.

On Instagram feel a little more safe. You're between younger masses actually discussing how to turn back the effects of climate change, and sharing TikTok videos and discussing dark humor. You're home.

But you can't stay home forever, so you have to look for jobs on LinkedIn, putting on your best professional self and talking in language that would impress your English teacher. And hey, if you're looking for a job, why not look for love as well? Hello, Tinder.

Now, what if four of your most favorite apps were in the format you knew them best? A meme. Each app representing how you feel on it, with a picture of you. Now, it exists.

Dolly Patron, American singer-songwriter, with a single Instagram post has kicked off the meme trend which features four versions of you, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

LinkedIn you is somber, hoping your melancholic aura will draw employers to hire you at their dull job. Facebook is putting on your fake pretense self, so snooping relatives don't find your pictures with alcohol. On Instagram, you're the most you've ever been. And on Tinder, you're the one everyone would definitely want to Superlike!

The trend soon got everyone, including celebrities joining in. From the cast of The Office and Late Night star Mindy Kaling to Hulk-smash Avengers superhero Mark Ruffalo to Scandal star Kerry Washington to It:Chapter Two actress Jessica Chastain and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar to talks how host Ellen got in on the meme.

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

View this post on Instagram

Follow me on Tinder.

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

View this post on Instagram

This seems about right

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

View this post on Instagram

Get a guy who will play them all ✨

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

View this post on Instagram

Get you a guy who can do it all!📱

A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on

View this post on Instagram

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Eenie, meenie, miney, mo.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Even famous dogs and The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art jumped in on the trend!

