- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Fresh 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme Has Everyone Signing Up
Dolly Patron, American singer-songwriter, with a single Instagram post has kicked off the meme trend which features four versions of you, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
Image credits: Instagram/Kerry Washington/The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.
The year is 2020. Myspace is dead.
You go to Facebook only to stalk your friends from school, and roll your eyes at your aunt's far-right wing posts and how 'kids these days' are messing everything up, and climate change isn't real. You scroll through 'Watch' until you're struck that you're wasting your time and close the app.
On Instagram feel a little more safe. You're between younger masses actually discussing how to turn back the effects of climate change, and sharing TikTok videos and discussing dark humor. You're home.
But you can't stay home forever, so you have to look for jobs on LinkedIn, putting on your best professional self and talking in language that would impress your English teacher. And hey, if you're looking for a job, why not look for love as well? Hello, Tinder.
Now, what if four of your most favorite apps were in the format you knew them best? A meme. Each app representing how you feel on it, with a picture of you. Now, it exists.
Dolly Patron, American singer-songwriter, with a single Instagram post has kicked off the meme trend which features four versions of you, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
LinkedIn you is somber, hoping your melancholic aura will draw employers to hire you at their dull job. Facebook is putting on your fake pretense self, so snooping relatives don't find your pictures with alcohol. On Instagram, you're the most you've ever been. And on Tinder, you're the one everyone would definitely want to Superlike!
The trend soon got everyone, including celebrities joining in. From the cast of The Office and Late Night star Mindy Kaling to Hulk-smash Avengers superhero Mark Ruffalo to Scandal star Kerry Washington to It:Chapter Two actress Jessica Chastain and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar to talks how host Ellen got in on the meme.
Even famous dogs and The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art jumped in on the trend!
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Australian Open 2020, Federer vs Fucsovics, Live Score and Updates: Federer Loses 1st Set
- 'I Massage My Face with Sweat': PM Modi Reveals the Secret Behind His 'Glowing' Skin
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day