Frida Kahlo Self-portrait May Sell for Rs 200 Cr, Breaking Latin American Art Records

Iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait, titled ‘Diego y yo’ (‘Diego and I’), is going up on auction at Sotheby’s, with a presale estimate in excess of $30 million, this November. That could make it the most valuable Latin American art to go up on auction ever. The 1949 self-portrait is a sorrowful depiction, as per a report by The Guardian, which shows Kahlo’s cheating husband Diego Rivera in the centre of her forehead. Ironically, the current record for most valuable Latin American art sold at auction is held by a painting of Rivera’s, called ‘The Rivals’. The report quoted Sotheby’s director of Latin American art, Anna di Stasi as hailing Kahlo’s piece as an iconic modern work and saying that it embodied “the painstakingly detailed rendering, complex iconography, and deeply personal narratives that are hallmarks of her mature painting". An ARTnews report stated that the current highest price for any of Kahlo’s artworks is $8 million, which is over three times lesser than what ‘Diego y yo’ is expected to fetch.

The Guardian report explicated the context of the painting, stating that it was created during a particularly low point in the tumultuous relationship shared between Kahlo and Rivera. The latter had an affair with Kahlo’s friend and actor María Félix, the scandal of which transpired in the public eye and forms the matter of the painting to go up on sale. Sotheby’s said that the sale will be a watershed moment; it last sold at Sotheby’s in 1990 for $1.4 million and made Kahlo the first Latin American artist to cross the milestone auction value of $1 million.

Recently, two pairs of ornate Mughal-era eyeglasses, called ‘Gate of Paradise’ and ‘Halo of Light’, went up for sale at Sotheby’s. Belonging to the High Mughal period, the eyeglasses were designed to “ward off evil" and were said to bestow enlightenment upon the wearer. With this mythical quality to them, Sotheby’s has set an asking price of $3.5 million (Rs 25,79,93,753). Times Now reported that the ancient pieces are encrusted with jewels, with one of them having emerald lenses and the other having diamond lenses. The two pairs went up for sale at Sotheby’s Arts of the Islamic World and India auction, in London on October 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here