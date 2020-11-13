Friday the 13th Came Twice in 2020. Why are We Not Surprised?

Unarguably, 2020 has been an unlucky year for many people. With health concerns due to Covid-19 outbreak, economic crisis and several failed plans, the year has been a nightmare.

So, it is not surprising to know that the year has an unlucky date twice. The infamous date Friday the 13th — considered to bring misfortune in many Western cultures — came twice in the calendar this year.

It happened in March when the 13th day of the month fell on a Friday and it has happened again in the 11th month of the Gregorian calendar today on Friday, November 13. Therefore, we will be experiencing Paraskevidekatriaphobia — the fear of Friday the 13th — twice this year.

The date comes at least once every year but it is impossible for it to fall even thrice some years.

As per some historians, the superstition that Friday the 13th is unlucky from a Norse mythical story of 12 Gods having dinner together when a 13th uninvited guest came and shot one of the Gods. This caused the Earth to go dark and is considered an unlucky day.

The story also has roots in Christianity where Jesus was at the Last Supper with his twelve disciples and Judas, the one who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th guest at the dinner. It is also considered that Eve gave Adam the forbidden fruit on a Friday. The combination of Friday and the date 13th is therefore considered to be an unlucky one.

It is considered that the date affects behaviours of people and they take some precautions on Friday the 13th and even on normal days related to the number 13.

People avoid travelling on Friday the 13th, especially via airplanes. Many people avoid renting or buying houses on floor 13th and do not even stay in hotel rooms on the 13th floor. Due to this superstition, many buildings have eliminated the floor 13th from their building.