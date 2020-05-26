BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Friday' with a Side of 'Foul Metal': Saudi Arabian Restaurant Menu Gets Lost in Translation

The restaurant menu is leaving netizens lost in translation | Image credit: Twitter

Some of the bizarre translations of supposed food items included phrases like 'not a problem', "foul metal" and 'a regular Erika'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
A menu card for a restaurant in Saudi Arabia is going viral for its awkward Arabic to English translations that are cracking netizens up.

Twitter user Vlada from Canada shared a post with a photograph of a menu on along with a caption, "So my mother's friend's husband is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia and this is the order menu they gave him".

Some of the bizarre translations included phrases like "not a problem", "foul metal" and "Friday". Other translations of supposed food items include "white eyes", "a period of masters", and terms like "popular problem".

One of the dishes was even called "a regular Erika". The list of bizarre translations goes on.

Vlada went on to ask Twitter to help her out with translating the words.

"Do I have any Arabic speaking followers that can help make sense of this but also, tag yourself, I'm 'Normal doubt'", she wrote on Twitter.

And though most netizens made fun of the translations, some offered insight into the way the words were translated. Some suggested that the faulty translations were due to inefficient use of Google Translate improper methods of translations.

However, several Erikas were left stung by the menu. Like this one.


