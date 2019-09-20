Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Fridays for Future: How Students From Across India Protested Against Climate Change Today

The Global Climate Strike, which took several Indian cities by storm today, will be taking place till September 27.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
Fridays for Future: How Students From Across India Protested Against Climate Change Today
Image: Twitter/ Vidhiverma019


Today, in an effort to fight against the 'Global Climate Strike', students in over 2000 cities around the world organised a campaign. It was one of a kind. The campaign is an attempt to raise voice against global inaction and apathy towards climate change.

The Global Climate Strike, which took several Indian cities by a storm today, will continue till September 27. It commences just before the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 takes place on September 23.

Here's a little context for you. In 2018, Greta Thunberg, teen climate activist, sat for three weeks outside the Swedish Parliament to protest against a lack of measures to combat climate change. She then started the tradition of holding a strike on every Friday till something was done; soon, students around the world began to follow suit and hold protests in front of their Parliament, hoping this would make their voices heard.

In Delhi, the protesters gathered in Lodhi Garden before walking towards Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Jorbagh. The protest lasted till 6 PM in the evening. Here are some pictures and videos from the same:

Here are some visuals from Mumbai:

Assam, too, took part in the climate strike:

And Hyderabad wasn't far behind:

Here's a video of protesters gathering in Bangalore

The idea behind the strike is to encourage students and adults to walk out of classrooms or workplaces in order to grab maximum eyeballs and emphasize the urgency of the situation. Because that's all we can do now, right? Raise our voice and hope that those in power actually take cognizance of the matter?  


