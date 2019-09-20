Fridays for Future: How Students From Across India Protested Against Climate Change Today

Today, in an effort to fight against the 'Global Climate Strike', students in over 2000 cities around the world organised a campaign. It was one of a kind. The campaign is an attempt to raise voice against global inaction and apathy towards climate change.

The Global Climate Strike, which took several Indian cities by a storm today, will continue till September 27. It commences just before the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 takes place on September 23.

Here's a little context for you. In 2018, Greta Thunberg, teen climate activist, sat for three weeks outside the Swedish Parliament to protest against a lack of measures to combat climate change. She then started the tradition of holding a strike on every Friday till something was done; soon, students around the world began to follow suit and hold protests in front of their Parliament, hoping this would make their voices heard.

In Delhi, the protesters gathered in Lodhi Garden before walking towards Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Jorbagh. The protest lasted till 6 PM in the evening. Here are some pictures and videos from the same:

Climate Action Delhi School Strike pic.twitter.com/dMeXPSDeQi — Rajeev Suri (@rsuri54) September 20, 2019

#ClimateStrike in front of Nirman Bhawan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/l1biU9PyTU — Vidhi Verma (@vidhiverma019) September 20, 2019

“We are here to reclaim our right to breathe, our right to live and our right to resist” Young activist Aman Sharma from #ClimateStrike in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pNlwUB1y5o — Avinash chanchal (@AvinashChanchal) September 20, 2019

#GlobalClimateStrike in Delhi. India should step up for climate action by stopping subsiding fossil fuels and cutting down reliance on coal. From children to adults, including security forces in the #ClimateStrike #FridayForFuture pic.twitter.com/udrgxFkakV — John Paul Jose (@johnpauljos) September 20, 2019

Here are some visuals from Mumbai:

Striking in the rain. Nothing will dampen our spirits or lower our grit. Join the #ClimateStrike #Mumbai Juhu @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/ZdqCACb1KX — Jhatkaa.org (@Jhatkaadotorg) September 20, 2019

Assam, too, took part in the climate strike:

And Hyderabad wasn't far behind:

Here's a video of protesters gathering in Bangalore

The idea behind the strike is to encourage students and adults to walk out of classrooms or workplaces in order to grab maximum eyeballs and emphasize the urgency of the situation. Because that's all we can do now, right? Raise our voice and hope that those in power actually take cognizance of the matter?

