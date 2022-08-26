Friend Furious at Bride for Spending too Much Time With Groom on Wedding Day

Maintaining a healthy balance between your social circles is important for a person to have overall harmony. A person should be cognizant of the role they play as a bridge between their friends, family, and acquaintances.

A woman recently shared her struggle of keeping the healthy balance intact as her husband and her friend started despising each other. Apparently, unlike the general norm, the woman’s friend was not ready to take a back seat, even if it was her wedding day and wanted the woman to spend time with her.

The woman decided to discuss the sticky situation she was in on a platform called Mumsnet. “My husband and one of my friends have never gotten on for reasons I won’t go into here as it is too long and complicated to explain. In my opinion, they were both in the wrong,” she wrote.

The couple got married last month and during their wedding preparations, they were in a tussle over whether her friend should be invited or not. “I was one of her bridesmaids so it felt nasty to not invite her or just invite her to the evening for example.” Although she wanted to ensure that her husband was comfortable on their wedding day, they ended up inviting the friend anyway.

The woman said that the friend behaved very badly and was very rude to her husband. “They appeared to be in a bad mood, implying I was not spending enough time with them and other members of her particular friend group,” the woman said. She added, “And worst of all, they did not acknowledge my husband even when he was standing right next to me,” admitting that her friend acted rudely the entire day.

Netizens were quick to choose one side of the coin and make her confusion about cutting ties with her friend clear. One user wrote, “She is not being a friend to you if she behaves the way she did at your wedding.” Another said, “Your friend sounds like a brat.” “If she behaved like that at your wedding, regardless of her feelings towards your husband, she is not a good friend.”

