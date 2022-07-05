'Friends': A Group Of Kids Sharing An Umbrella Has Everyone's Attention

A stunning video of a bunch of kids trying to fit under an umbrella as they walk on the side of a tarred road amid the drizzle has surfaced on the internet. The viral video has won the hearts of many as it gives a strong sense of nostalgia.

In this short video, about six children can be seen walking under one umbrella holding it close. Many have shared how they used to get drenched in the rain and play in muddy waters during their favourite time of the year.

This video was shared on Saturday by Indian Administrative Service officer Avneesh Sharan on Twitter along with a heart emoji and “Friend” written in Hindi. The location of the video is unknown, but by the time this article gets published, it has amassed over 1.3 million views.

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “This video reminds me of my childhood days. The innocence and happiness on his face are priceless”.

Another user, while looking at the group of children, wrote, “They are taking care of each other. They have no complaints against each other and have no ego.”

Meanwhile, a third person wrote, “Here I am, I was one of the kids with an umbrella and we all used it. This is my childhood memory.”

A person also shared his sweet childhood memory and said, “This video reminds me of my childhood days. About 2 km walk. Used to walk on a muddy village road sharing 1 umbrella with 4 friends. The only difference is that we did not have slippers at that time.”

