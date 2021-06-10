The One Aboard a Cruise Liner: FRIENDS-themed Ship Will Set Sail from US Coast in 2022

The FRIENDSverse is a gift that keeps giving. After an emotionally charged and beautiful reunion episode last month, fans of the beloved 90s sitcom can now take up the experience several notches higher as a travel company has the perfect idea for yet another wholesome experience. The agency is offering die-hard fans a chance to set sail on the ultimate FRIENDS cruise! Come 2022, Fana World Travel and Celerity Cruises will take lucky 500 fans of the 90s sitcom on a seven-day voyage, which will start from Fort Lauderdale in Florida on May 15. The lucky travellers will board the Celebrity Equinox, which will make stops at Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel in Mexico, reports said.

The cruise trip will include costume parties, trivia games and contests, food and drinks inspired from the sitcom and a lot more for fans to have an all-encompassing experience on sea. There will also be scene enactments inspired by the show’s hundreds of episodes.

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” the website described the oh-so-amazing experience. The guests will also be able to just sit and chill on the ship’s many pool decks. Along with all the FRIENDS fandom experience, passengers can also indulge themselves in many other adventures. Once the ship docks at the various ports, passengers can also take part in a rum and cigar tour in Key West, swim with dolphins in Grand Cayman and participate in a Mayan Spiritual Cleanse in Cozumel, Travel & Leisure reported.

Bookings for the voyage starts at $1,648.66 per person or approximately Rs 1,20,000 for an inside stateroom and go up to $3,048 or upwards of Rs, 2,22,000 for a suite with a personal butler service and balcony. The packages include Wi-Fi, drinks, $150 shore excursion credit per person, gratuities, taxes and fees.

The FRIENDS reunion episode was aired on May 27 all over the world where the actors, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry and Matt LeBlanc relieved memories fromt he show an its production all those years ago. The actors also reenacted a few lines from some iconic scenes and also spoke to anchor James Cordon.

