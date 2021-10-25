'The One Where We Say Goodbye': Gunther From 'Friends' Dies of Cancer, Fans Pay Tribute

James Michael Tyler, who played the beloved Gunther on popular television show ‘Friends’, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, and tributes from fans and the industry are pouring in. Gunther was the manager at the iconic Central Perk coffee shop, the favourite haunt of the gang. A statement released by the family as quoted by news outlet TMZ said, “Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband. If you met him once you made a friend for life." Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel whom Gunther loved, penned a heartfelt post on Instagram. She posted the scene where Gunther confesses his love for Rachel before she leaves New York.

The official Twitter account of “Friends" wrote, “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Gone, but NEVER forgotten in my heart. We love you, James Michael Tyler. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/mtxuwZQEjO — nibikinz (@nibikinz) October 24, 2021

I am so happy James Michael Tyler got to be part of the Friends Reunion in May. Thank you for all the laughs, JMT. Gunther will be forever loved and missed. pic.twitter.com/KH5a3zTZ0E— Maree (@chndlerz) October 24, 2021

When I'm in a café, having coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I'll think of you #ripgunther #gunther pic.twitter.com/FkpwYzWEFq— Fran_tastic1 (@Fran_Tastic1) October 24, 2021

Our unforgettable Gunther! We'll love you forever! Sending love to James Michael Tyler's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/iVy4lPX7Ol— Maria Luísa (@maluumedeiros_) October 24, 2021

only a rare talent can steal scenes on a powerhouse ensemble show like Friends, but Tyler did it all the time. RIP Gunther … in the words of Rachel, “when I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I'll think of you.” https://t.co/sJ6ePC4i7M— shauna (@goldengateblond) October 24, 2021

The One Where We Said Goodbye to a Friend. Rest in Peace, Gunther and thank you for the laughter #Friends #Gunther #RIP #JamesMichaelTyler pic.twitter.com/8z7Dlo1WuU— Alan (@MidlandsMOS) October 24, 2021

rest in peace james michael tyler (Gunther), we'll miss you pic.twitter.com/c7WKJEEOWp— no context phoebe buffay (@nocontextbuffay) October 24, 2021

Rest in peace to James Michael Tyler who sadly lost his battle with cancer. Forever our Gunther. Mr Central Perk pic.twitter.com/npUYxck8Ms— ³ (@3Kimpembe) October 24, 2021

James Michael Tyler as Gunther in Friends was truly an integral part of the show.Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/apkgofj1Ed — E (@E80453849) October 24, 2021

rip james michael tyler, sending lots of love and support to his family and friends. gunther will live forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/ajq0SAkss5— best of jennifer aniston (@badpostaniston) October 24, 2021

Although Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, he only announced it in June this year during an NBC interview. He was conspicuous by his absence in the studio during the Friends reunion and made an appearance via Zoom. Later he told the ‘Today’ show that he didn’t want to bring a ‘downer’ by revealing his diagnosis on the special episode.

