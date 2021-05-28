'FRIENDS Helped With Depression’: Fans Recount How Show Helped Them Fight Personal Issues

The FRIENDS Reunion has been grabbing headlines ever since the almost 2 hour-fan favourite aired on HBO Max and everywhere else across the world. The show has had an unprecedented influence, something unlike any other pop-culture reference has every done and the show enjoyed a glorious ten year run. But what the cast and crew and makers would have never imagined was how the advent of streaming took it to entirely new levels. With more and more young people watching the show years after it went off air, there was a rising demand of watching the six stars-Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry and Matt LeBlanc-together again.

Among the many segments that the reunion special packed up, a particular one was solely dedicated to fans of the show. FRIENDS lovers from all over the world shared how the show helped them to deal with their personal issues, depression, low-esteem or be it coming to terms with their sexuality.

And one of the first persons to talk about was a fan from India, Pabitra. He spoke about how his father was diagnosed with a terminal disease called MND (Motor neurone disease). Pabitra spoke about how this nearly broke him seeing his father inching closer to death. “No matter how much pain or naxiety you are with, a screen playing Friends was all what was needed to make you laugh," Pabitra says.

Nancy from Ghana also spoke about how she was battling depression and was a in a dark place and couldn’t even bring herself to eat sometimes or go out and how the show help. “It became a reason for me to wake up everyday, because it felt like I had friends around me daily."

Ricardo from Germany also spoke about coming to terms with his sexuality when he realised he wanted to emulate Jennifer Aniston’s iconic hairstyle of Rachel Greene

Liza from Mexico explained how the show and its characters felt familiar when it felt like the one thing she came home to every night. “They were my friends since I didn’t have any," she says.

Nancy rounded it off with saying how the show creators and actors should know the kind of impact the show made around he world.

Several famous celebrities including David Beckham, the BTS band, actors Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling among many also shared how the show helped them to identify themselves with characters.

Kim Nam-joon, better known by his stage name RM and part of the South Korean band BTS, said how he grew up watching Friends and learnt English through it.

Among other actors who were part of the show, Tom Selleck spent a few moments as Richard. Hollywood legend Elliot Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller were present in the audience. James Michael Tyler or Gunther appeared on Zoom. However, the best appearance was by Maggie Wheeler, who lit up the room again as Janice.

