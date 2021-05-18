The One Where You Crash at Monica's: FRIENDS' Iconic Apartment to Let Frenzy Fans Book Overnight Stay

We all remember the episode where Chandler and Joey try to win Monica and Rachel’s apartment. While it might have been hard for Chandler and Joey to acquire, it can be really easy for you. The much-loved ‘Friends’ apartment with purple walls, located on East 23rd Street in New York City, is now available on Booking.com for “The Ultimate Sleepover” at just $ 19.94.

To celebrate the hit sitcom, The Friends Experience, an 18-room exhibit, has teamed up with Booking.com to offer the stay-over opportunity to fans. “Could we Be anymore excited’ Tag your best travel buddy with whom you’d like to spend an overnight" read the official tweet.

Could we BE anymore excited? Tag your best travel buddy who you’d like to spend an overnight at @FriendsTheExp in NYC with!You’ll get a chance to book the accommodation starting at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 21, 2021. https://t.co/QyGDvfdg3p #FRIENDSTheExperience pic.twitter.com/RugshEHLYd— Booking.com (@bookingcom) May 12, 2021

The exhibit has all the props from the famous sitcom. “With re-creations of the beloved television series’ set – guests will relive Ross’ infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball," the website wrote in the property description section, while also adding, “Explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more."

The website adds that the guests will get a special tour as well as drinks during their stay. The guests can enjoy late-night games of Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room and a Friends-themed scavenger hunt.

The much-loved TV series crated by writer/creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman ran from 1994 to 2004. Fans are already waiting for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ which will reassemble the main cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer.

The guest list on the special episode includes names like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington and many other popular stars.

The highly anticipated reunion, which has been in the making for several years, will premiere on May 27 on HBO Max.

