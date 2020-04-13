Friends Organize Virtual Sangeet After Couple's Wedding Gets Postponed Due to Coronavirus





The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown has led to cancellation or postponement of many a wedding across India. Couples readying to tie the knot had to shelve their plans. One such couple is Gazal Bawa and Hemant Virmani from Delhi whose wedding was scheduled for April 10.

While the scheduled marriage did not happen, the couple’s friends ensured there are celebrations of a big fat Indian wedding at least in the virtual world. The friends organised a virtual Sangeet lifting the couple’s mood.

The bride Gazal Bawa shared a clip of the Sangeet on microblogging site Twitter in which her friends can be seen dancing to the tunes of Na Dil De Pardesi Nu by Mohammed Siddiq and Ranjit Kaur.

Captioning the tweet, the overwhelmed bride wrote, “Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day”

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

The video begins with a slate that reads, “Gazal and Hemant, Here is a little something from all of us together in isolation” and ends with “Happy Shaadi you guys! Here’s to you both and an endless togetherness” .

The video till now has got more than 800 likes and has been viewed over 62 thousand times as yet on Twitter. The thoughtful act by these bunch of friends was lauded by netizens.

A user wrote, “This is adorable. Congratulations” another said, “Such a sweet gesture!”

