Cricket is one sport which is loved across generations. Over the years, we have come across several fans who have gone down in the history of the sport for their unmatchable craze. The story of one such fan came to light on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and England. A crowd section of the audience caught viewers’ attention. One would not be attracted to the fact that one seat was empty in the middle of a group of friends. However, when the story behind the seat was unveiled, cricket fans were amazed. There was a section of four-five friends that sat around an empty seat, as they watched the innings on Day 1, at the Trent Bridge. Later, one of the Twitter users cleared the cloud surrounding the vacant chair. He shared that a man named John Clarke did not miss a single match at the venue in the last 40 years. The friend had passed away recently. To remember him and his love for the sport, his friends bought an extra ticket to reserve a seat for him. Clarke was missed by his friends during the first Test match between India and England, therefore, the troop performed the gesture in his loving memory.

Here is the seathttps://t.co/ekr4rfL2Fs— AD (@cricadharsh) August 4, 2021

Brilliant story about John Clarke, who hasn't missed a game in 40 years in Trent Bridge. He has passed, but his friends have still bought his tickets and reserves a seat for him to watch. Lovely ♥#IndvsEng— AD (@cricadharsh) August 4, 2021

Another heart-warming story grabbed headlines during India and Bangladesh match in the 2019 World Cup. One of India’s oldest superfans Charulata Patel stole the limelight as the wheelchair-bound fan came to witness the match and bless the Indian squad. In January, last year, Charulata breathed her last but her love for cricket became immortal.

As for the match on Day 1 between India and England, the visitors appeared to have an upper hand. The game started with Jasprit Bumrah scalping England’s wicket right in the very first over. After a steady start, the middle order of the team collapsed as none were able to provide assistance to skipper Joe Root. Indian seamers gave no chance to the Englishmen to bounce back in the match. The day ended with India on 21 runs after they bundled England on 183.

