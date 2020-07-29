Friendship Day 2020: Is Social Distancing amid Covid19 Affecting Your Bonding with Friends?

No matter if we love it or not, the only fact of the moment is that we have been hit by a deadly pandemic and staying away from people is one of the precautionary measures to ensure your and others’ well-being. This includes maintaining social distance with your friends as well, without whom you generally don’t plan your day.

While some friendships are lucky enough to pass through the test of time, others are not mature enough to grow and prosper even while maintaining distance. As we physical distance has increased over the last few days and months, people have also lost their friends over useless conversations or stupid arguments. When you are able to meet your friends daily, it becomes easier to align your thoughts or at least listen to each other.

With a growing distance, especially in a time when everyone is going through a lot of mental turbulence as well, it becomes difficult to listen to another person continuously. This becomes more annoying when your thoughts are not similar.

In the times of the coronavirus pandemic, another big issue that has led to many arguments and dozens of broken friendships is one’s conduct towards dealing with the pandemic. While some people are extremely cautious about the spread of virus, others are roaming around and partying without having their masks on. A lot of others are depending on non-scientific explanations to the spread and control of viruses.

This has led us to understand what people really think like when they are not in the company of others and this has been leading to break ups in friendships, because not every relation is destined to sustain over social distancing.