Friendship is More than a Human Emotion, These Extraordinary Animals Prove it

Animals are capable of feeling love and compassion just like us, humans. Several creatures in nature have been observed forming strong social networks and most are unlikeliest BFFs for sure. These friendships, for whatever reason, show that animals may be far more emotionally multifaceted than we could believe. These involve creatures from different species building bonds that seem to defy nature and probability.

Here is a list of a few extraordinary interspecies friendship stories.

Bubbles the African Elephant and Bella the Black Labrador

Bubbles the elephant and Bella the black Labrador became great friends despite the great difference in size. Bella was left in a US safari reserve by a contractor while Bubbles was brought there after she was rescued from ivory poachers. Bella often uses Bubbles as a diving board which makes for an absolutely adorable sight!

Bea the Giraffe and Wilma the Ostrich

Bea the Giraffe and Wilma the Ostrich met at Serengeti Plain exhibit at Busch Gardens in Tampa, USA where they became close friends. They share a large enclosure where they spend time together willingly. Nobody knows what gave way to this incredible bond.

Tinni the Dog and Sniffer the Wild Fox

What could appear like a Disney movie to many, but the real-world friendship between a fox and a hound is truly awesome. Tinni and Sniffer met in the woods of Norway and have been best of friends ever since. Tinni the dog was out strolling with his owner, photographer Torgeir Berge when he came across his forever foxy friend, Sniffer.

Torque the Dog and Shrek the Owl

Shrek was distanced from his mother’s care because handlers were concerned if she ate him when anxious. That’s when Torque the dog embraced Shrek at the age of not more than 6 months himself. You might not expect to see a friendship between a strange pair like this but the two have become inseparable pals.

Fred the Labrador and Dennis the Duckling

Dennis the duckling’s mother was attacked by a fox. Fred the Labrador with his owner found and rescued Dennis. Big-hearted Fred licks the mud off little Dennis and the pair does everything together, making a lasting relationship between them.

Manni the Wild Boar Piglet and Candy the Dog

Manni was just a wee piglet when he was found abandoned and starving in a field in southwest Germany. Barely a few weeks old, Manni was introduced to Candy the dog by the Dahlhaus family who took care of the poor creature back to health. Manni soon started recovering with the companionship of Candy. The unlikely pair has a lot of fun together.

Kasi the Cheetah and Mtani the Labrador

Kasi and Mtani were infants and grew up together at Busch Gardens in the US. During their adolescence, their rare alliance was a treat to watch. However, Kasi when turned two developed more interest in the female cheetahs in the next enclosure and began drifting away from Mtani. The duo remains good friends and often travels around helping the park’s education team and visits other places together.

Mabel the Chicken and the Puppies

Mabel the one-year-old hen in Shrewsbury, England, found a new wonder when she was moved into her new owners’ house with the dogs. The bird took to perching on the irresistibly cute puppies and kept them warm and their mother, Nettle doesn’t mind.

Milo the Dog and Bonedigger the Lion

Bonedigger the lion cub was taken by Milo the tiny dog, under his wing. Milo the 11-pound dachshund discovered that the 500 pound lion suffered from a metabolic bone disease leaving him disabled. Five years later, they are still the best of buddies and also Milo’s two compatriots, Bullet and Angel.

Shere Khan, Baloo and Leo

The saga of Baloo the bear, Leo the lion and Shere Khan the tiger is truly heart-wrenching. The three were found rescued together by police during a drug raid. The cubs were abused intensively by their owners and were in a very bad shape, malnourished and infected. However, they spent 15 happy years together under the care of the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in the US. In each other’s companionship they forgot about their past traumatic life. Unfortunately, the tragic end of the story happens when Leo the lion was euthanized after he developed an inoperable liver tumor.