Frogs That Were Married in July to Please Rain God Now 'Divorced' After Severe Rainfall in MP
Two frogs who got 'married' in July are set to get a divorce in Madhya Pradesh.
Image for representation.
In July, two frogs were united in holy matrimony in Udupi as a grand gesture to appease the Gods responsible for bringing rains to the region.
However, the nuptials are now being called off after just over two months owing to excess rain in the state.
The wedding ceremony had been organized by Nagarika Samithi and Pancharatna Seva Trust in July but as of today, Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal in Bhopal divorced the couple when their union brought too much of what they asked for.
Calling off their relationship was the only way to save parts of Madhya Pradesh that was put under alert, leading to the frogs’ "divorce".
Maybe they will go their separate ways and reminisce about what was once a good time for them, what with their rendezvous in the rains.
An anomaly to begin with, such rituals often take a turn for the torturous for animals and have often faced backlash for deliberately removing animals them from their natural surroundings.
In September, MP received an increase in rainfall by 26% and experienced flood-like situations in most parts, while Bhopal recorded 48mm of heavy rainfall. It’s true…desperate times do call for desperate measures.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG