Frogs That Were Married in July to Please Rain God Now 'Divorced' After Severe Rainfall in MP

In July, two frogs were united in holy matrimony in Udupi as a grand gesture to appease the Gods responsible for bringing rains to the region.

However, the nuptials are now being called off after just over two months owing to excess rain in the state.

The wedding ceremony had been organized by Nagarika Samithi and Pancharatna Seva Trust in July but as of today, Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal in Bhopal divorced the couple when their union brought too much of what they asked for.

Calling off their relationship was the only way to save parts of Madhya Pradesh that was put under alert, leading to the frogs’ "divorce".

Maybe they will go their separate ways and reminisce about what was once a good time for them, what with their rendezvous in the rains.

An anomaly to begin with, such rituals often take a turn for the torturous for animals and have often faced backlash for deliberately removing animals them from their natural surroundings.

In September, MP received an increase in rainfall by 26% and experienced flood-like situations in most parts, while Bhopal recorded 48mm of heavy rainfall. It’s true…desperate times do call for desperate measures.

