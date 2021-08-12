From 102 to 71 Kg: Congress MP Manish Tewari Shares Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

On Youth Congress’ foundation day anniversary on August 11, Punjab Congress leader Pawan Dewan shared a throwback picture with his fellow party members and president Sonia Gandhi. However, what caught everybody’s attention was MP Manish Tewari’s size in the picture. The 1998 picture featured a young and heavier Tewari standing with his colleagues and it was like a walk down the memory lanes for him. Retweeting the picture on his Twitter timeline, Tewari revealed that he used to weigh over 100 kg back then which was in complete contrast to his present-day fit avatar. The transformation journey of the Anandpur Sahib MP left many people impressed and people lauded his for-fitness regime. Many even shared their requests asking him to share his fitness mantra.

Now, sharing his secret behind the weight loss journey, Tewari revealed that he lost over 30kgs in just five months. From 102 kg in October 1999, Tewari came down to 71 kg in March 2000 and the key behind this epic transformation was a daily workout routine with a controlled diet. Tewari said that he worked for at least one hour a day and avoided taking carbohydrates in dinner.

Carbohydrates are a killer Alcohol is also avoidable Vigorous daily one hour work out mandatory A high Protein & high fibre diet. No Carbs at night. You will loose weight On Weight Loss Journey (102 To 71 kg), Manish Tewari Says Key Is… - NDTV https://t.co/6FegpLDg1K — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 11, 2021

He went on to share more tips in another Tweet and suggested that being away from alcohol, and carbs at night will help lose weight. Tewari said that a rigorous one-hour training was mandatory along with a high fibre and protein diet.

Carbohydrates are a killer Alcohol is also avoidable Vigorous daily one hour work out mandatory A high Protein & high fibre diet. No Carbs at night. You will loose weight On Weight Loss Journey (102 To 71 kg), Manish Tewari Says Key Is… - NDTV https://t.co/6FegpLDg1K — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 11, 2021

Reacting to Tewari’s tweet people thanked him for sharing the tips and said that his transformation will surely inspire many people to take up fitness in their routine. A user wrote, “Hope your story helps many others to realize that the excess carbs taken with excess seed oils and poor proteins are destroying the health of nation This should be a good example Well done ji."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Dear sir, Got inspired with the weight loss journey. Will adopt the above diet and lifestyle to start with my weight loss journey! Thank you sir. 🙂— Rajagopal Kesava Rao (@RajagopalKesava) August 11, 2021

Such a inspiration sir i tooo wanna loose— pappuhirani (@pappuhirani1) August 12, 2021

Superb. Lot of mind control. Great— Sachin Bane (@SachinBane14) August 11, 2021

Congratulations For Foundation Day Indian Youth Congress. 21 years Old picture with Smt Sonia Gandhi ji president indian national congress and @ManishTewari ji pic.twitter.com/i8z8NvV9XE— Pawan Dewan (@DewanPawan) August 9, 2021

Tewari who has been a several time MP and union minister was the first President of the Indian Youth Congress

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here