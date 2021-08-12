CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » Buzz » From 102 to 71 Kg: Congress MP Manish Tewari Shares Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
2-MIN READ

From 102 to 71 Kg: Congress MP Manish Tewari Shares Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Tewari revealed that he lost over 30kgs in just five months. ( Credits: Twitter/Pawan Dewan)

Tewari revealed that he lost over 30kgs in just five months. ( Credits: Twitter/Pawan Dewan)

The transformation journey of the Anandpur Sahib MP left many people impressed and people lauded his for-fitness regime. Many even shared their requests asking him to share his fitness mantra.

On Youth Congress’ foundation day anniversary on August 11, Punjab Congress leader Pawan Dewan shared a throwback picture with his fellow party members and president Sonia Gandhi. However, what caught everybody’s attention was MP Manish Tewari’s size in the picture. The 1998 picture featured a young and heavier Tewari standing with his colleagues and it was like a walk down the memory lanes for him. Retweeting the picture on his Twitter timeline, Tewari revealed that he used to weigh over 100 kg back then which was in complete contrast to his present-day fit avatar. The transformation journey of the Anandpur Sahib MP left many people impressed and people lauded his for-fitness regime. Many even shared their requests asking him to share his fitness mantra.

Now, sharing his secret behind the weight loss journey, Tewari revealed that he lost over 30kgs in just five months. From 102 kg in October 1999, Tewari came down to 71 kg in March 2000 and the key behind this epic transformation was a daily workout routine with a controlled diet. Tewari said that he worked for at least one hour a day and avoided taking carbohydrates in dinner.

He went on to share more tips in another Tweet and suggested that being away from alcohol, and carbs at night will help lose weight. Tewari said that a rigorous one-hour training was mandatory along with a high fibre and protein diet.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to Tewari’s tweet people thanked him for sharing the tips and said that his transformation will surely inspire many people to take up fitness in their routine. A user wrote, “Hope your story helps many others to realize that the excess carbs taken with excess seed oils and poor proteins are destroying the health of nation This should be a good example Well done ji."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Tewari who has been a several time MP and union minister was the first President of the Indian Youth Congress

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 12, 2021, 16:32 IST