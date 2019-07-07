From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge

Bottles have been at the centre of viral challenges since time immemorial. Remember that insane challenge where you had to flip a bottle and make it land upright? Even Messi took part in it.

Turns out, there's an even trickier challenge in hand and celebs can't have enough of it. The challenge would require the person to open the cap of a bottle using his or her foot. You can't use hands.

Karo Pashikyan, an MMA fighter from Kazakhstan, had uploaded a video of himself doing the challenge and that is when it quickly went viral on social media.

Jason Statham too decided to go for it.

In fact, our very own Akshay Kumar decided to try it out as well.

Why should John Mayer be any exception?

Here are some other people who took part:

Would you want to give it a try as well?