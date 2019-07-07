Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge

Would you want to give it a try as well?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
Would you want to give it a try as well?
Bottles have been at the centre of viral challenges since time immemorial. Remember that insane challenge where you had to flip a bottle and make it land upright? Even Messi took part in it.

Turns out, there's an even trickier challenge in hand and celebs can't have enough of it. The challenge would require the person to open the cap of a bottle using his or her foot. You can't use hands.

Karo Pashikyan, an MMA fighter from Kazakhstan, had uploaded a video of himself doing the challenge and that is when it quickly went viral on social media.

Jason Statham too decided to go for it.

In fact, our very own Akshay Kumar decided to try it out as well.

View this post on Instagram

#bottlecapchallenge Akshay kumar

A post shared by Deepesh (@itsdeepeshdewangan) on

Why should John Mayer be any exception?

Here are some other people who took part:

View this post on Instagram

#bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Екатерина (@ekaterina.comilfo) on

Would you want to give it a try as well?

