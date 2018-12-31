From Allahabad to Ross Island-- 'Tis the Year of Name Changes

When the bard asked 'What's in a name?', he clearly hadn't anticipated Uttar Pradesh's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath.Among other things, 2018 will be remembered in India as the year when Indian politicians, tired of changing their stance on vaious issues of importance, settled on changing the names of cities.From Allahabad to Mughal Sarai, many cities that we grew up with were given new names. According to a report in PTI, the Centre approved the renaming of at least 25 towns and villages across India in the past one year.Among the pending proposals is one for the state of West Bengal, according to officialsLet's take a look at all the cities that got a new name in 2018.Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently renamed three islands that are part of the Andaman achipelago. The name change is purported to serve as a tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.After much hype, the Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh changed the name to of Allahabad to Prayagraj. A historically significant city from the Mughal period, the renaming of Allahabad was met with resistance by those in opposition of the present government.After renaming Allahabad, Yogi Adityanath seemed to have moved on to other districts with UP. In November, the Yogi government announcement that it will be changing the name Faizabad to Ayodhya.The UP administration also put in a name change for the iconic Mughal Sarai junction railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. The latter was a Jan Sangh leader who died in 1968. The UP government said the name change is meant to commemorate the memory of the RSS ideologue. However, the proposal to rename Mughal Sarai was approved by the Centre in August 2017 but the change only came about officially in August this year.UP government was not the only one to show enthusiasm for new names. In March, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in India renamed Pindari in Jind district to Pandu Pindara, as it was called in the Mahabharata. The decision to approve the name change was cleared in 2017 itself.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.