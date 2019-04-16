From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films







Perhaps one of the most loved romantic films ever to be produced by Hollywood is the 'Sunset' series, specifically the 2001 film Before Sunset. An ode to unrequited, unfinished love, the film tells the story of two strangers who meet, fall in love on the river Seine as they look on at the Notre-Dame. And yet, as the sun sets, both go their separate ways and back into their separate lives. The Cathedral in the background lends an elegance and solidity to the transient relationship, giving it a physical body to rely on, even as the flesh and blood bodies of those in the story drift through life in search of the love, companionship and magic.



Midnight in Paris (2011)



The French aesthetic of the Cathedral made it to a Woody Allen film as well when it featured in the background of some of the scenes in Midnight in Paris. In one of them, the protagonist seeks out a historian (cameo played by Carla Bruni, wife of the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy) to find out what is written in old diary of French girl that he found at an antique store.





(Still from Midnight in Paris)



Van Helsing (2004)



If you thought the Cathedral was only good for shooting love stories, think again. In Van Helsing, Hugh Jackman starts the film by fighting and eventually killing a monster on the roof of the famous cathedral. The Gothic architecture of the church, in fact, makes it a perfect location for horror-action films.







Iconic Mentions



Any list about cinematic representations about Notre-Dame cannot be complete without a reference to some of these iconic moments -



Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn strolling in the shadow of Notre-Dame while they discuss her husbands' murder in Stanley Donen's Charade (1963), the view of the cathedral in the in the rare Roman Polanski romantic film Bitter Moon (1992) and the protagonist's tiny apartment in the shadow of the cathedral in Jean Luc-Goddard's French Wave classic Breathless will remain some of the most memorable moments in Film history.



As the flames settle in the cathedral, many in France stand hurt and stunned at the loss of one of their biggest pieces of cultural heritage. However, until renovation is complete, these depictions in films and pop culture would serve to remind the world of the beauty and grandeur of the Notre-Dame.



