3-min read

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sehwag, Everyone's Celebrating Hima Das' Historic Win

Torrential tributes and celebratory posts are pouring from all folds of the country, with people like Virender Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan and President Ram Nath Kovind among the top names.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
Hima Das. (Twitter/India @ sports)
Hima Das has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. She clinched the top spot in the women's 400 m final race on the third day of competitions.

The 18-year-old Assam girl, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46 seconds to finish ahead of Andrea Miklos of Romania and Taylor Manson of the United States to win the race.

Hima's historic triumph, which is India's first ever medal in track in the history of the IAAF's Under-20 athletics event, has made her a symbol of national pride.

Torrential tributes and celebratory posts are pouring from all folds of the country, with people like Virender Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan and President Ram Nath Kovind among the top names.

Here's a look at some of the reactions by the famous voices of the country:





































The 18-year-old was the favourite contestant to win gold as she is the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. Her rise has been nothing less than absoluetly celestial as she took up serious running only last year.

She had earlier clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

