From Amitabh Bachchan to Sehwag, Everyone's Celebrating Hima Das' Historic Win

T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

Wow! So proud of you Hima Das. Incredible, historic achievement on becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a medal at any global event winning Gold at women's 400m World U-20 Championships clocking a time of 51.47 seconds. Thank you for the happiness. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wY8sDuM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018

Hima Das creates history by winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships. She is 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. You have made proud. #NariShakti — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 12, 2018

Champion ! Many congratulations Hima Das for creating history winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships, clocking 51.47s. 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. pic.twitter.com/htnmYsZBBj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2018

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment.



It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under - 20 World Athletics. Nicely done — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018

BOOM!



What a display from HIMA DAS!



India’s own brings home the gold from Tampere after clocking a huge 51.46-400m, defeating Miklos (52.07) & Manson (52.28)!#IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/vN4VopL5J1 — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 12, 2018

Hima Das becomes the first ever Indian athlete to win a track Gold medal! She clocked⏰ 51.46 seconds to win the 400m Gold at the U-20 @IAAForg World Championships #IAAFWorlds #HimaDas @afiindia pic.twitter.com/P2pMAy35dD — Sports & Youth Dept. (@sports_odisha) July 12, 2018

Super proud and ecstatic to see Hima Das script history as she becomes the first Indian woman to win a gold at Athletics Junior World Championship in 400m track event!



Many Congratulations



Way to go! pic.twitter.com/moaR1zpa06 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2018

Congratulations to Hima Das on scripting history by winning a Gold at U-20 World Championship. It is the first ever gold medal for India at any track event in a global competition. She has made the country proud. It is a special & glorious moment in India’s sporting history. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 13, 2018

Hima Das has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. She clinched the top spot in the women's 400 m final race on the third day of competitions.The 18-year-old Assam girl, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46 seconds to finish ahead of Andrea Miklos of Romania and Taylor Manson of the United States to win the race.Hima's historic triumph, which is India's first ever medal in track in the history of the IAAF's Under-20 athletics event, has made her a symbol of national pride.Torrential tributes and celebratory posts are pouring from all folds of the country, with people like Virender Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan and President Ram Nath Kovind among the top names.Here's a look at some of the reactions by the famous voices of the country:The 18-year-old was the favourite contestant to win gold as she is the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. Her rise has been nothing less than absoluetly celestial as she took up serious running only last year.She had earlier clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April.