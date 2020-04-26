BUZZ

2-MIN READ

From Butter Knife to Vial of Blood, This Twitter Thread on Gifts has 'Stranger Things' Too

Photos of some strange gifts shared by people.

A woman shared her experience of having received a child-sized winter coat on Christmas.

American author Chuck Wendig started an interesting thread on Twitter asking the people to share the weirdest gift that they had given or received.


The tweet, posted on April 23, has got more than 1,800 likes. The author wrote, “NIGHTLY QUESTION: what is the weirdest present you have ever given or received.”




Tweeple shared all kinds of experiences, ranging from cute to absolutely bizarre.


A user said, “My (now ex) husband gave me a child-sized winter coat for Xmas. He became upset with me when I asked him to exchange it because ‘you are supposed to be grateful for whatever you get’.”




Another person revealed that their family had once got a knife as a gift on Christmas and till date they do not know where it came from. “One Christmas I received a knife. No tag, no card, no nothing. To this day I have no idea who sent it to me,” the user said.




One Twitter user received the cutest of gifts from her six-year-old. She shared an old tweet with a pic of the gift that read, “Mommy, I made this heart for you because I love you. And I made you this octagon because I REALLY love octagons!”




Some noteworthy responses to the Twitter thread are shared below:





