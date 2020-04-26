From Butter Knife to Vial of Blood, This Twitter Thread on Gifts has 'Stranger Things' Too

American author Chuck Wendig started an interesting thread on Twitter asking the people to share the weirdest gift that they had given or received.







The tweet, posted on April 23, has got more than 1,800 likes. The author wrote, “NIGHTLY QUESTION: what is the weirdest present you have ever given or received.”







Tweeple shared all kinds of experiences, ranging from cute to absolutely bizarre.







A user said, “My (now ex) husband gave me a child-sized winter coat for Xmas. He became upset with me when I asked him to exchange it because ‘you are supposed to be grateful for whatever you get’.”







Another person revealed that their family had once got a knife as a gift on Christmas and till date they do not know where it came from. “One Christmas I received a knife. No tag, no card, no nothing. To this day I have no idea who sent it to me,” the user said.







One Twitter user received the cutest of gifts from her six-year-old. She shared an old tweet with a pic of the gift that read, “Mommy, I made this heart for you because I love you. And I made you this octagon because I REALLY love octagons!”







Some noteworthy responses to the Twitter thread are shared below:







My high school boyfriend gave me a magnolia flower in an antique bowl (turns out he stole the bowl from his grandma). My college boyfriend gave me a vial of his blood. My current husband gave me a dog bowl on our first date. (It was for my dog, who was a Very Good Girl). — Dr. Wendy Bohon (@DrWendyRocks) April 23, 2020





A bunch of us gave a coworker an inflatable sheep once... 😐 — Loretta Ross ⚖ (@lorettasueross) April 23, 2020

A guy I liked knew I liked skulls, so he found a (cow) skull and sweetly presented it to me in a bucket at work. It was still....greasy. — Sally Sennert (@volcanessa) April 23, 2020

I once gave new parents a butter knife and rubber monkey from the hospital gift shop. They returned the favor a few years later by gifting me a fly swatter when my son was born. — Michael Young (@myoung3989) April 23, 2020