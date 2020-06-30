From Christopher Nolan to Tarantino, Twitter Sparks Imagination of Cats as Directors

Twitter is an amazing place. It gives light to creativity like no other. Recently a Twitter user decided to give a nod to the most acclaimed directors in an innovative manner. The user with the username @westsidestwry imagined different cats in certain peculiar positions as various directors.

In the hilarious Twitter thread, the Christopher Nolan-esque cat looks determinedly straight ahead with only a minor change - it is walking on the roof and very conveniently defying gravity like Interstellar.

Quentin Tarantino cat is all Kill Bill against a dog twice its size. On the other hand, Martin Scorsese is a black cat raging on with two guns.

American director of Fight Club, Seven and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button fame David Fincher stands on a gas flame with absolute zero worries on its face.

Moving on, Wes Anderson known for his eccentric creations like The Grand Budapest Hotel is a cat that wears a bear hat; while Great Gerwig of Little Women fame is as stylish as you get. Ari Aster, the creator of horrors such as Midsommar and Hereditary is pitch black cat staring into the furnace as a face looks solemnly back at it.

The tweets did not go unappreciated as several users began posting their visions of distinctive directors as cats. One user picturized David Lynch as a cat painting with not so much of a happy face on.

Another Twitter user shared JJ Abrams, the creator of some Star Wars movies to be a pet cat with green glowing eyes that sparkle like no other.

I just came to leave this here. pic.twitter.com/BJz8OlbCHG — ⚜️ Kanda Stark ⚜️ ⎊ Shell-Head ⎊ (@Hikari_Kanda) June 26, 2020



