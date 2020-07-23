'BM Dabalu' to 'Pesial', Desi Netizens Relive Hilarious 'Hinglish' Words on Twitter

English is an amusing language and the phrase gets a much funnier twist when it comes to Indians.

Owing to the difference in our speech and dialect, Indians have come up with 'unique' versions of English words that have a distinctly Desi pronunciation.

Recently a tweet thread containing several such words went viral and it was hilarious. Twitter is a platform, where it does not take lots of time to start a long thread.

It all started when a Twitter user asked, "WTF is Station? it's Tashion." Individuals have taken it on themselves to start the wholesome conversation of the Indianised English. When more and more people entered, the tweets started to go viral.

WTF is Station? it's Tashion. Continue this.. — XÆA-12 (@akshaybatra020) July 17, 2020

Here are some of the hilarious ones we have taken out for you, Have a look:

Wtf is Time? Its Tame https://t.co/CkP4u8FLfr — CSism (@CSism_) July 17, 2020

wtf is Arnold Schwarzenegger, it's Arnold Shivajinagar Continue this... https://t.co/Ak1S07JSkB — Deepak (@Deeputwts) July 17, 2020

Wtf is Special? It's Pesial. Continue this...... https://t.co/Wy2bedWWvb — The Young Monk (@ayush_k_u_m_a_r) July 17, 2020

WTF is scientist? It's Scienist#jethalal continue this.... — JiyaRathore (@JiyaRathore15) July 17, 2020

Wtf is helicopter? It's heplicopter — Mr. Discretion (@vivek_gondliya) July 18, 2020

Wtf is Lucknow ? Its Nakhlou Continue this... https://t.co/43bxtCqOVx — enT@ngled (@on_a_tangent_) July 17, 2020

Wtf is birthday..It's budday😂 — NiTin Shakya (@tin_tiinn_) July 17, 2020

Wtf is scientist? It's sayantist — Vinrare (@vinrare) July 17, 2020

Wtf is Canada..? It's Kannada — Imtiaz Shariff (@ImtiazShariff5) July 17, 2020

WTH is BMW.....it’s BM Dabalu — PS 🇮🇳 (@pavanfbx) July 17, 2020

Such words may be known only to Indians. Will the world accept this Desi version of English? We may never know. Till then let's have 'peejaaa' in our 'baaool' and let's get back to our 'bijness.'