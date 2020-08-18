From Dal Makhni to Gulab Jamun, This American Chef Prepared a Perfect Indian Thali

We desis love our food which is in fact one of the defining aspects of our culture. Each state and region has its specialty. In fact, every occasion in this country--religious, personal or anything else under the sky--is incomplete without a thali full of flavor-packed dishes.

However, while savoring Indian khana is a fun affair, cooking the meals can be quite a task.

Recently, an American prepared a complete Indian thali. A Redditor without prior knowledge about Indian food or culture decided to know more about the food and started working with a chef from India. And now after two years, he has learned the art of cooking a traditional Indian thali.

He shared a picture of their Indian thali and captioned it saying, "I’m a westerner who has worked hard learning your amazing food and culture. Today I presented my first thali. Jai Hindi."

Drooling? Redditors could not resist and joked about how even they couldn’t cook such a perfect meal:

The mouth-watering thali includes Smoked lamb Andhra curry, grilled butter chicken, dal makhani, goat milk raita, chapati & sourdough naan, and Kala gulab jamun.

Netizens couldn't stop drooling over the tempting food and wished they could eat it too:

In the subsequent comments, Redditors even corrected the person about the usage of ‘Jai Hindi’ at the end of the caption.

What do you think of this delicious and lip-smacking thali? Tell us!