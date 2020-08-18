BUZZ

1-MIN READ

From Dal Makhni to Gulab Jamun, This American Chef Prepared a Perfect Indian Thali

The scrumptious dishes in thali cooked by an american. Credits: Reddit

The scrumptious dishes in thali cooked by an american. Credits: Reddit

The post by theancientofdayz created a buzz on the social media platform and almost received 9.3 thousand upvotes.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
We desis love our food which is in fact one of the defining aspects of our culture. Each state and region has its specialty. In fact, every occasion in this country--religious, personal or anything else under the sky--is incomplete without a thali full of flavor-packed dishes.

However, while savoring Indian khana is a fun affair, cooking the meals can be quite a task.

Recently, an American prepared a complete Indian thali. A Redditor without prior knowledge about Indian food or culture decided to know more about the food and started working with a chef from India. And now after two years, he has learned the art of cooking a traditional Indian thali.

He shared a picture of their Indian thali and captioned it saying, "I’m a westerner who has worked hard learning your amazing food and culture. Today I presented my first thali. Jai Hindi."

I’m a westerner who has worked hard learning your amazing food and culture. Today I presented my first thali. Jai Hindi from r/india

Drooling? Redditors could not resist and joked about how even they couldn’t cook such a perfect meal:

Card


Card


Card

The mouth-watering thali includes Smoked lamb Andhra curry, grilled butter chicken, dal makhani, goat milk raita, chapati & sourdough naan, and Kala gulab jamun.

Card

Netizens couldn't stop drooling over the tempting food and wished they could eat it too:

Card


Card


Card


Card


Card

In the subsequent comments, Redditors even corrected the person about the usage of ‘Jai Hindi’ at the end of the caption.

What do you think of this delicious and lip-smacking thali? Tell us!

