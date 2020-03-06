From Diapers to Plastic Boxes, People are Doing Everything and Anything to Stay Safe from Coronavirus

London: People across the globe are doing anything and everything to keep the deadly Coronavirus at bay. The disease has now gripped nearly 86 countries and has claimed over 3,000 lives, with more than 10,000,0 cases of infections, as reported by the World Health Organisation.

Apart from washing hands vigorously and using facemasks, people are using DIYs to stay safe from the deadly infection. And to such scenes, Britain is no exception.

People have been spotted in public spaces in DIY shields. Londoners are using stuff like plastic bags, boxes, gas masks and even diapers to cover their heads and faces.

One such tweet shows a man and a woman travelling in the London tube, wearing plastic bags on their heads.







We have to hook these two up pic.twitter.com/SCVW797XGH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

Shared by writer and journalist James Felton, the tweet opened the floodgates of all the times such ‘fear-masking’ incidents were noticed. One of the pics had a man smoking through a hole in the surgical mask.

Another posted a cat completely masked out for its walk.







In China, a video of people greeting each other by shaking legs instead of hands went viral. Many called in ‘Wuhan Shake’.

In another case, a woman was spotted wearing a giraffe costume to a hospital.