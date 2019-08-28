From Diplomacy to 'People's President', Netizens are Sharing How #ObamaOutdidTrump
Netizens have been comparing Obama and Trump using the hashtag #ObamaOutdidTrump.
Netizens have been comparing Obama and Trump using the hashtag #ObamaOutdidTrump.
US President Donald Trump's recent activities at the G7 Summit have left the world amused, for the lack of a better world. Think about the time when he said that one way of preventing hurricanes from making landfall in the United States would be to nuke 'em with nuclear bombs and the rest of us didn't know what to do with this priceless piece of information.
Let's not forget, Trump also chose to voluntarily skip a meeting on climate change, environment and biodiversity. His interactions with China and Putin too have been cause for embarrassment for a large number of Americans. Naturally, this compelled a section of the Twitterati to point out the stark contrast between Trump and former president, Barrack Obama.
A campaign manager of Obama shared a tweet where he pointed out that charts and graphs claiming job growth during Trump's regime were actually false. He tweeted using the hashtag, "ObamaOutdidTrump, which soon went viral.
Whatever you do, please do NOT retweet this chart that shows job growth in @realDonaldTrump’s first 30 months is 21% LOWER ⬇️ than the last 30 months of Obama’s second term. It will hurt Trump’s re-election chances and make him VERY UPSET! 😫#ObamaOutdidTrump pic.twitter.com/O0goH7W4M2— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 25, 2019
This is what others had to say:
#ObamaOutdidTrump - This speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/eIIcFhDPub— Janet Individual 1 (@JanetThoma) August 25, 2019
Remember when Obama DIDNT act like Putin's poodle?#ObamaOutdidTrump pic.twitter.com/tJBLipgZ2R— EU Queen. #FBPE (@VeeCee30) August 25, 2019
#ObamaOutdidTrump - The best judge of character is babies. pic.twitter.com/Uo3OryAUNN— Janet Individual 1 (@JanetThoma) August 25, 2019
Obama wrote pieces for the Harvard Law Review; Trump wrote this piece for the Denny's menu. #ObamaOutdidTrump pic.twitter.com/cxKlWS2uAJ— steph (@sstephaniehhahn) August 26, 2019
#ObamaOutdidTrump by being ULTRA cool while at the same time taking down Bin Laden!! pic.twitter.com/ICg8IsFbjm— Derrick R Nixon (@derrickrnixon) August 25, 2019
#ObamaOutdidTrump by showing that he was the President of all people in America. Not just his "base". pic.twitter.com/giMPICwF7R— Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) August 26, 2019
#ObamaOutdidTrumpThe diplomacy pic.twitter.com/Ro8Pg2oXAI— Tara G. 🇨🇦 (@TaraBee1) August 26, 2019
#ObamaOutdidTrump by being an actual decent human being and a good leader. pic.twitter.com/nzDcIwydFL— TrayC (@IrishEyes808) August 25, 2019
Is there something you'd like to add to the trend?
