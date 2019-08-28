Take the pledge to vote

From Diplomacy to 'People's President', Netizens are Sharing How #ObamaOutdidTrump

Netizens have been comparing Obama and Trump using the hashtag #ObamaOutdidTrump.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
From Diplomacy to 'People's President', Netizens are Sharing How #ObamaOutdidTrump
Netizens have been comparing Obama and Trump using the hashtag #ObamaOutdidTrump.
US President Donald Trump's recent activities at the G7 Summit have left the world amused, for the lack of a better world. Think about the time when he said that one way of preventing hurricanes from making landfall in the United States would be to nuke 'em with nuclear bombs and the rest of us didn't know what to do with this priceless piece of information.

Let's not forget, Trump also chose to voluntarily skip a meeting on climate change, environment and biodiversity. His interactions with China and Putin too have been cause for embarrassment for a large number of Americans. Naturally, this compelled a section of the Twitterati to point out the stark contrast between Trump and former president, Barrack Obama.

A campaign manager of Obama shared a tweet where he pointed out that charts and graphs claiming job growth during Trump's regime were actually false. He tweeted using the hashtag, "ObamaOutdidTrump, which soon went viral.

This is what others had to say:

Is there something you'd like to add to the trend?

