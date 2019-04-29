Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

From Dust in Jars to Stan Lee Tributes: How Movie Theatres Went the Extra Mile for Avengers Endgame

For most of us, the Russo brothers and their team of superheroes have shaped our childhood. And although a lot of us were dreading the moment, this is it. Avengers: Endgame marks the end of an era.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Dust in Jars to Stan Lee Tributes: How Movie Theatres Went the Extra Mile for Avengers Endgame
For most of us, the Russo brothers and their team of superheroes have shaped our childhood. And although a lot of us were dreading the moment, this is it. Avengers: Endgame marks the end of an era.
Loading...
To say that the last few weeks have been crazy for Marvel fans would not be an understatement. For most of us, the Russo brothers and their team of superheroes have shaped our childhood. And although a lot of us were dreading the moment, this is it. Avengers: Endgame marks the end of an era. You know it's big when thousands of netizens across the world refrain from giving out spoilers, because in the Marvel universe, if not in the real world, we care about what others.

Not just fans, for industries around the world, Avengers: Endgame has provided a massive boom in business. From Avengers themed t-shirts and other cool merchandise to nail art, most industries have benefited from the release of the film in the past few days.

Our social media has been filled with pictures and posts about Avengers merchandise or the cool stuff that numerous theaters have done to make the viewing experience all the more special. Private and surprise screenings of the film were held across the globe, and boy, they were GRAND in the truest sense of the term.

For instance, check out this Thanos installation. We're watching this on loop:




This broke our hearts a little:




The mania is REAL, guys:




This is amazing!




Did this give you goosebumps as well?




If only everyone managed to keep this in mind:




Clearly, the Avengers make for excellent marketing strategies, and we're loving the surge in innovative ideas this Avengers week!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram