From Dust in Jars to Stan Lee Tributes, Movie Theatres Went the Extra Mile for Avengers: Endgame

CANNOT believe it’s been 11 years since we first heard Fury talk about the #Avengers initiative. It’s been a gnarly ride, hope ya’ll enjoy the film! ❤️ #EndGame #Thanos #Marvel #Wizyakuza pic.twitter.com/HNoYpjmaKs — Wizyakuza Artwork (@wizyakuza_art) April 26, 2019

This was set up outside my theater #avengersendgame pic.twitter.com/0KDIzpUVfh — halo 3 mythic map pack (@ConneDons) April 26, 2019

#Endgame.



Wow.



Just... wow.



Also, this was in the theater lobby tonight. I died. pic.twitter.com/EeOkSGC7SU — Collin Harvey ن (@CelloC) April 26, 2019

Some dope sidewalk art for the #AvengersEndgame tonight! pic.twitter.com/xto2B6Lv4S — Gamey & Nauti (@OkayGamey) April 25, 2019

Y’all I’m weak af lmao these people bought a trumpet and guitar in the endgame showing and played the avengers theme #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/L0JBfR4USE — Jaaa (@TheLifeof_Ja) April 25, 2019

We’re in the #EndGame! We love how these signs are EVERYWHERE in the theater. pic.twitter.com/OVKtBDer9e — Ellis Mbeh #SSU2019 (@EllisMbeh) April 26, 2019

To say that the last few weeks have been crazy for Marvel fans would not be an understatement. For most of us, the Russo brothers and their team of superheroes have shaped our childhood. And although a lot of us were dreading the moment, this is it. Avengers: Endgame marks the end of an era. You know it's big when thousands of netizens across the world refrain from giving out spoilers, because in the Marvel universe, if not in the real world, we care about what others.Not just fans, for industries around the world, Avengers: Endgame has provided a massive boom in business. From Avengers themed t-shirts and other cool merchandise to nail art, most industries have benefited from the release of the film in the past few days.Our social media has been filled with pictures and posts about Avengers merchandise or the cool stuff that numerous theaters have done to make the viewing experience all the more special. Private and surprise screenings of the film were held across the globe, and boy, they were GRAND in the truest sense of the term.For instance, check out this Thanos installation. We're watching this on loop:This broke our hearts a little:The mania is REAL, guys:This is amazing!Did this give you goosebumps as well?If only everyone managed to keep this in mind:Clearly, the Avengers make for excellent marketing strategies, and we're loving the surge in innovative ideas this Avengers week!