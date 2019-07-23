Take the pledge to vote

From Educationist to Special Olympics Champion, TEDxGurugram Brought Together An Inspiring List of Speakers

With a team of about 15 volunteers, TEDxGurugram works independently to create a platform for the local community to share and discuss ‘innovation, ideas and impact’.

July 23, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
From Educationist to Special Olympics Champion, TEDxGurugram Brought Together An Inspiring List of Speakers
With a team of about 15 volunteers, TEDxGurugram works independently to create a platform for the local community to share and discuss 'innovation, ideas and impact'.
This year TEDxGurugram returned with an impressive range of talks, bringing together speakers from all walks of life. The event was held on 20 July at The Quorom in Gurugram under the theme ‘Level Up’.

“TEDx is one of the very few platforms that is not about a specific industry or area. It is not about entrepreneurship, or start –ups or social causes. It welcomes any individual with unique ideas. That’s what inspired me to start this platform where everybody from the community can come forward and participate,” said Ashish Gupta, the organiser of the event.

Mr. Gupta explained that this time they wanted to take forward last year’s theme ‘Show Up’, which was aimed at encouraging the local community of Gurugram to show up for events like TEDx.

“Now that they are showing so much interest and appreciating platforms like TEDx, so we are ‘Levelling Up’,” he added.

AAP leader and educationist Atishi, who was one of the speakers, provided her take on the theme, saying “If we are looking to solve problems, we really have to move a ‘Level Up’ and that’s when they are going to get resolved.”

Other prominent speakers who participated include Dinal Jain, Special Olympics Gold medallist, Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital, and Avik Sarkar, NITI Aayog’s Head of the Data Analytics Cell.

The one-day event saw an overwhelming participation from the local community.

“It’s a really nice experience listening to speakers from such diverse fields. It was inspiring to learn about their journey, how they started and how they are doing such good work in the society,” said Pushp Dahya, one of the attendees.

With a team of about 15 volunteers, TEDxGurugram works independently to create a platform for the local community to share and discuss ‘innovation, ideas and impact’.

