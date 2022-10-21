From Elon Musk to Gordon Ramsay, These AI Photos Showing Celebs as Women Are Making Netizens Trip

A Reddit community page has the internet’s attention. Reason- the page posted photos of what celebrities would look like if they turned into their opposite sex. From Gordon Ramsay and Jennifer Aniston to Jim Parsons and Elon Musk, the list features a total of 14 celebs. Right next to their original snap is the snap of what they would look like as a gender-bend version of themselves. Check out the snaps here:

Users flooded the comments with reactions about what they thought of the transformation. To them, some looked gorgeous even when they turned into their opposite-sex version, others not so much. Condensing their thoughts perfectly, a Reddit user commented, “Some look very natural like they’re their siblings. Some are just off.”

Some Reddit users remarked that Chris Hemsworth looked amazing even as a woman. To them, looking this gorgeous was simply unfair. “Not gonna lie, the Thor guy is gorgeous as a woman.”

A third comment read, “Half of these are little more than the same celebrity with a wig.”

A few users were trying to match of the AI-transformed photos of celebrities to the real celebrities they knew. Users suggested that Cameron Diaz’s male version resembled closely to either David Beckham or Bradley Cooper. Just like, Eminem turned a little bit into singer Billie Eilish.

Meanwhile, others had hilarious takes on these transformations. They called Chef Gordon Ramsay’s female version looking like the walking nightmare “Karen”. Users joked that “she” would shout at you for not delivering the exact pumps of sugar in her Starbucks coffee. Another user mentioned that all male celebrities when turned into female celebrities look like younger versions of themselves.

Meanwhile, a few users took to voting who won or lost the challenge. The majority crowned Chris Hemsworth as looking the best even as a female, while the one who lost had a few contenders. However, most still agreed, perhaps Gordon Ramsay did not look like the best version of themselves.

